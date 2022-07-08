ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

As Mecca re-opens to international pilgrims, Toledo Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha

By By Sylvan Lebrun / The Blade
 5 days ago

Dr. Zaher Naji is making the journey of a lifetime.

On Monday, the 47-year-old Sylvania physician boarded a plane taking him to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. As the nation opens its borders to international pilgrims for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Naji is one of the 1 million Muslims selected to complete this year’s hajj, the ritual journey that is a religious obligation in Islam.

“It’s very exciting, because I have been waiting for this journey a while now,” Dr. Naji said, speaking a week before his departure. “It’s something that each Muslim person needs to do once in their lifetime. … I’m still kind of in shock, because I wasn’t expecting that I would be going this year.”

It wasn’t until June 18 that he learned he would be going, having been selected through a lottery system run by the Saudi Arabian government as a coronavirus precaution intended to limit the number of visitors.

There was barely enough time to pack; this year’s hajj officially began on Wednesday.

“When you hear about it, you want to try it, you want to see … what it means to live that moment,” Dr. Naji said. “I’m very excited to have that spiritual experience and enjoy every moment of it.”

On Saturday, the third full day of Dr. Naji’s pilgrimage and the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, Toledo’s Muslim community is set to join in celebration with him from afar as they honor Eid al-Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice. Considered the greater of the two holidays in the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha is a three-day celebration that honors the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmail to God, known as Allah.

“The whole celebration is about connecting back to our ancestors, the father Ibrahim who is the father of the three major religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam,” said Imam Farooq S. Aboelzahab of the Islamic Center of North West Ohio. “We are so fortunate to connect with him with other religious communities and to celebrate his sacrifice for God’s sake.”

In the story from the Qur’an, Ibrahim prepared to sacrifice his son at divine command, but at the last minute Allah replaced the child with a lamb instead, said Imam Ammar Yassir from Masjid Saad Foundation in Sylvania. Eid al-Adha celebrates this “demonstration of sacrifice and faith.”

“We look at Ibrahim as the epitome of the person who every human being wishes to follow,” said Dr. S. Zaheer Hasan, spokesperson for the Islamic Society of North West Ohio.

Eid al-Adha also celebrates the culmination of the hajj, said Imam Yassir. The day before the celebration, on Friday, pilgrims in Mecca stand on the sacred Mount Arafat and ask Allah for forgiveness for their sins. Many local Muslims fast in solidarity, breaking their fast the next morning at one of the many early celebrations set for Saturday at mosques across the Toledo area.

At Masjid Saad Foundation, located at 5225 W. Alexis Rd. in Sylvania, two prayers will be offered at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., followed by a short sermon as the “spiritual basis of our celebration,” said vice president Dr. Sinan Alo.

“We like to give people the spiritual touch, spiritual feeling, get in touch with your mosque, be with your fellow congregants, pray together, see each other,” Dr. Alo said. “Obviously it is a celebration so we all like to dress up, be in our best clothes, and be around family, be around community.”

The rest of the day is reserved for celebration. Outside the mosque, Dr. Alo said that there will be inflatable play spaces, food vendors, and ice cream trucks. He encouraged families to bring their children.

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo will begin religious services at 10 a.m. at 25877 Scheider Rd. in Perrysburg, and expects guests to number in the thousands. Afterward, said spokesperson Najwa Badawi, the community can enjoy “food, fun, and fellowship.”

The Toledo Muslim Community Center, at 3319 Nebraska Ave., began its celebration early with a simulated hajj on at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. At this event, said the director’s wife Tasha Al-Rayyes, children learned about the steps of the hajj, by circling a replica of the Kaaba shrine in Mecca.

TMCC will also hosts a prayer at 9 a.m. Saturday, with a celebration to follow include a petting zoo, games, and cotton candy.

Eid al-Adha prayers at the Islamic Society of North West Ohio, at 850 S. McCord Rd. in Holland, begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, although attendees are welcome from 9:30 a.m., Dr. Hasan said. Following the prayers and sermon, festivities will commence.

Another element of Eid al-Adha is the slaughter of lamb, sheep, goat, or cattle to mirror and honor Ibrahim’s sacrifice, said Imam Yassir. Traditionally, those taking part in this ritual consume one-third of the meat themselves, give one-third to friends and relatives, and donate the final third to the needy.

Imam Aboelzahab added that on this holiday, many community members also send monetary donations to their home countries or to aid those facing starvation and hunger.

“Eid al-Adha is a holiday rooted in the spiritual symbolism of unity across differences, personal sacrifice for the greater good,” Imam Ahmad Deeb, of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, wrote in an email.

Given how the holiday coincides with the hajj, Eid al-Adha gives Muslims in Toledo who are unable to go on to Mecca this year a chance to “rejoice with [the pilgrims],” Dr. Hasan said.

Imam Aboelzahab said this year’s Eid al-Adha is particularly special because of the reopening of Mecca to Muslims from all over the world.

“It’s really a new beginning,” he said. “Everyone is very excited, even though the number is limited.”

Pre-pandemic year, he estimated that 15 to 20 members of the local community would make the pilgrimage annually; this year, this number is closer to three or four.

While before it was possible to book the hajj through a travel agent, Dr. Naji said public health concerns have led to the restricted government-run lottery process. The number of pilgrims was limited to more than half of its usual numbers, while country-by-country quotas were set.

All attending are also required to present two coronavirus vaccinations and a negative PCR test, Dr. Naji added, while those over the age of 65 are not eligible to make the pilgrimage this year. He said that the organizers were “working hard to make it a safe trip for everybody.”

“In 2020, there was no hajj, which was kind of scary, because we’re used to seeing Mecca with all of those people attending … and then all of the sudden you would see the place empty,” Dr. Naji said.

Dr. Alo also expressed his relief that this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration at the Masjid Saad Foundation will be returning almost to normal after two years of strict capacity and social distancing limitations.

“It’s a nice feeling, because you can actually sit there next to your fellow congregant, you can actually pray side by side with your fellow congregant,” Dr. Alo said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toledo, OH
