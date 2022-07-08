ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teenager saves baby from sunken boat during dangerous migrant crossing in Mediterranean Sea

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhSTl_0gYpvoTB00

Distressing footage captures the moment 71 migrants are rescued from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean Sea.

At least 30 people were still missing days after the incident, while a number of others have been confirmed dead after the rubber boat partially sank.

Doctors Without Borders used its Norwegian-flagged ship to execute the rescue operation last month (27 June) and is now urging the Maltese and Italian authorities to safely house the survivors.

In the footage, a teenage boy can be seen heroically rescuing a baby from the wreck, before both are pulled to safety.

