ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Alabama man arrested for spending $14,000 on restaurant’s gas card, police say

By Zach Hester
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfrYf_0gYpvedv00
(Priceville Police Department)

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a former J.W. Steakhouse employee spent $14,000 on the company’s gas card without authorization.

According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, the steakhouse reported fraudulent use of the card on Wednesday, July 6. The $14,000 in fuel charges were spread over the last year, according to police.

Officials identified 24-year-old Michael Deangelo Pitts of Decatur as a suspect. Police say he was a former J.W. Steakhouse employee.

On Thursday, Pitts was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Police say more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

Comments / 6

Rootdog40
3d ago

He looks very Trustworthy.....I Left 100 thousand dollars worth of Government Bonds on the kitchen table and they were there when I got back.....can't believe he did this😞

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Defendant pleads guilty in double murder case in Alabama

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)-The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of 28-year-old Michael Evan. Council. Council, of New Jersey, was responsible for the shooting deaths...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
State
Alabama State
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Police: One person seriously injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police say they're investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting. Police say a victim told them a physical altercation occurred between multiple people on Cotton Row off Sparkman Dr. which lead to the shooting. The victim arrived at Huntsville hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. Police say the victim has...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Credit Card
AL.com

49-year-old facing meth charges after drug raid at Jasper home

A 49-year-old Walker County man was arrested Friday on drug charges. The Jasper Police Narcotics Enforcement Team took Russell Rich into custody at his home in the 3700 block of Country Club Road, said Chief J.C Poe. The team carried a search warrant and two arrest warrants at the home...
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

82-year-old man identified as Smith Lake drowning victim

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

A Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate. On July 5, Police Chief Craig Knight said Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, was pulled over on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Officer Ricky Herrera discovered Newsome had two arrest warrants, a revoked driver’s license and no insurance for the vehicle he was operating.
MOULTON, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur man arrested, charged with shooting into building

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to a shooting, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD). On June 29, authorities say that officers responded to the 200-block of 11th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting investigation. When officers arrives, they found a...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

No charges in case of Albertville man who died after leaping from Marshall County patrol car

The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself. DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

One suspect of Carbon Hill double murder case pleads guilty

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of Michael Evan Council, 28, Friday afternoon. Council, a New Jersey resident, was responsible for the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin.
CARBON HILL, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate recovering at area hospital after attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate is recovering from multiple wounds at Huntsville Hospital after being attacked by another inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the inmate-on-inmate assault, which happened July 1. Barry Dale Cates, a 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a murder in Jefferson County, was injured in the assault.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Alabama man drowned on Smith Lake

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - An elderly man drowned Thursday, July 7 on Smith Lake. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Terry Campbell, 82, of Crane Hill. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the lake near Crane Hill. His body was recovered...
CRANE HILL, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy