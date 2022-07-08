Alabama man arrested for spending $14,000 on restaurant’s gas card, police say

(Priceville Police Department)

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a former J.W. Steakhouse employee spent $14,000 on the company’s gas card without authorization.

According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, the steakhouse reported fraudulent use of the card on Wednesday, July 6. The $14,000 in fuel charges were spread over the last year, according to police.

Officials identified 24-year-old Michael Deangelo Pitts of Decatur as a suspect. Police say he was a former J.W. Steakhouse employee.

On Thursday, Pitts was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Police say more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.