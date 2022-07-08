ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Children separated from relatives at the border could be reunited under new Biden program

By Hamed Aleaziz
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjAtb_0gYpvbzk00

After the girl’s grandfather died, she traveled from Guatemala to the Texas border with her uncle.

Border Patrol agents separated them. The girl, then 10, ended up in foster care, while her uncle was deported, according to her attorney, Miriam Enriquez.

Such painful separations could be avoided under a new Biden administration program that will allow children to quickly reunite with relatives like uncles and grandparents at the border.

The girl, whom the attorney did not name to protect her privacy, is now 14 and still in foster care in Southern California while her asylum case is being adjudicated.

Since arriving in the U.S. in early 2019, she has learned Spanish and English, which she now speaks fluently in addition to her Mayan dialect, and is doing well in school, said Enriquez, a staff attorney with Immigrant Defenders Law Center in Los Angeles.

“Their separations were undoubtedly traumatic and difficult, especially in light of their tender age,” Enriquez said of the girl and another Indigenous child from Guatemala who was also separated from his uncle at the border.

The new effort, called the Trusted Adult Relative Program, is being tested at a Border Patrol station in Texas, according to three sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

A Department of Homeland Security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a few dozen children have been reunified with family members since the program began in May. Agency officials said the program utilizes existing procedures to unify families in an efficient way.

“I think it is not in the best interest of the child to separate them from trusted adults that they’ve been traveling hundreds of miles with,” the official said, adding that taxpayers would not have to foot the bill for lengthy stays in immigration custody.

A child and a nonparental relative are initially separated while immigration officials verify their relationship and that the adult is capable of caring for the child, the sources said. If cleared, they are reunited within about 10 days and will then go through regular immigration proceedings.

The official said that any expansion of the program elsewhere along the border was still being assessed.

“This administration feels strongly about keeping families together and not separating families, and if this does work, it is something we would be looking to eventually apply more broadly,” the official said. “It is too early to make that decision.”

The practice of separating children from nonparental family members at the border is more than a decade old.

While parents were generally allowed to remain with their children, other relatives were separated unless they were the child's legal guardian. They were then typically deported unless they established a credible asylum claim.

Under the Title 42 policy, which began under President Trump in 2020 and continued through the Biden administration, adult migrants claiming asylum have been turned back without their claims being heard.

Children were expelled too, until a federal court blocked the practice and the Biden administration allowed children to enter after the ruling was stayed.

Children without relatives in the U.S. can end up in foster care overseen by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

They are allowed to stay in the country while their claims are decided for asylum or special immigrant juvenile status, which is granted when children cannot reunite with their parents because of abuse or neglect and it is not in their best interest to return home.

The government does not have reliable data on how many children have been separated from nonparental family members at the border.

But Title 42 has probably resulted in more separations because more adults are being deported, immigrant advocates say.

Since the beginning of 2021, Immigrant Defenders Law Center has tracked nearly 300 children who were separated from nonparental relatives at the border. All the adults were turned back under Title 42, according to the center.

In April, the Biden administration announced it would wind down the Title 42 policy, but a federal judge later blocked the effort.

“This has the potential to stop completely unnecessary trauma that interrupts the ability of kids to go through their immigration cases," Jennifer Nagda, policy director for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, said of the new program. "They are so traumatized and upset after being separated from their sister, grandfather or grandmother.”

Last year, as the numbers of unaccompanied children arriving at the border reached record levels and overwhelmed government resources, the Young Center recommended an approach similar to the program that the Biden administration eventually adopted.

Concerns about fraud have long been an impediment to keeping families together. In the new program, officials are using the same procedures as before to verify the relationship between the child and the family member.

For some migrant children, the relative they were traveling with was already their primary caregiver back home.

In 2019, a Human Rights Watch attorney touring a facility for unaccompanied children met a 14-year-old boy who had come from Guatemala with his 29-year-old sister.

The boy told the attorney, Clara Long, that his sister was like a mother to him, because “she’s taken care of me my entire life.”

“On the third day, they took me out of my cage and said I would be separated from my sister, but they didn’t tell me where I was going," the boy told Long, who recounted the conversation in congressional testimony. "I don’t understand why they separated us. They didn’t give me a chance to say goodbye."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 249

Silver Chief
5d ago

But our government is doing a great job at separating our money from we American taxpayers pockets, and redirecting it straight into many illegal aliens pockets. Socialist democrats politicians retire rich which they create societies of only the rich and the poor.

Reply(13)
141
Eunice Walter
5d ago

Since there is a lot of human trafficking going on, isn't wise to do what ever possible to confirm that these adults are actually related to the children they want to snuggle into the USA

Reply(13)
82
Simplycomplicated
5d ago

So are they going to deport her to be with her uncle who brought her here? There are no records on most of these people and no way to know who is related and who isn’t.

Reply
51
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
DEL RIO, TX
Reuters

Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study

July 6 (Reuters) - More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Guatemala#Spanish#Mayan
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecentersquare.com

Largest pork packer leaving California

(The Center Square) – Another company is leaving California, this time the largest pork packer in the U.S. Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced it is closing its Vernon, California, facility and reducing its hog production in the western U.S. region, citing as its reason the “escalating cost of doing business in California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
356K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy