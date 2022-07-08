ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Mosses in the KopaÄki Rit Nature Park, Croatia, as bioindicators of a potential radioactive contamination of the middle Danube River basin

By Branko Petrinec
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe studied activity concentrations of radionuclides in the KopaÄki Rit Nature Park using mosses as bioindicators. This area of intact nature is at the tripoint of Croatia, Hungary, and Serbia, being located basically at the centre of the middle Danube River basin. Therefore, it can be easily affected by airborne pollution...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Microbial communities in developmental stages of lucinid bivalves

Bivalves from the family Lucinidae host sulfur-oxidizing bacterial symbionts, which are housed inside specialized gill epithelial cells and are assumed to be acquired from the environment. However, little is known about the Lucinidae life cycle and symbiont acquisition in the wild. Some lucinid species broadcast their gametes into the surrounding water column, however, a few have been found to externally brood their offspring by the forming gelatinous egg masses. So far, symbiont transmission has only been investigated in one species that reproduces via broadcast spawning. Here, we show that the lucinid Loripes orbiculatus from the West African coast forms egg masses and these are dominated by diverse members of the Alphaproteobacteria, Clostridia, and Gammaproteobacteria. The microbial communities of the egg masses were distinct from those in the environments surrounding lucinids, indicating that larvae may shape their associated microbiomes. The gill symbiont of the adults was undetectable in the developmental stages, supporting horizontal transmission of the symbiont with environmental symbiont acquisition after hatching from the egg masses. These results demonstrate that L. orbiculatus acquires symbionts from the environment independent of the host's reproductive strategy (brooding or broadcast spawning) and reveal previously unknown associations with microbes during lucinid early development.
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud man returns to Minnesota after fighting for Ukrainian Army

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- He heard the cry for help from the president of Ukraine and answered the call. Now, a St. Cloud man is back from fighting in Ukraine and is sharing his story.31-year-old Elias Partridge left his job at Amazon in St. Cloud to help the people of Ukraine fight for their freedom. He spent two months in the country.Wearing a Ukrainian Army Uniform, he worked with other volunteers from the U.K. and Europe who were also compelled to help Ukrainians hold their ranks.Elias Partridge's work at Amazon is a world away from his time spent in Ukraine, a...
CarBuzz.com

Turkey About To Become Huge Automotive Industry Player

Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, recently announced the discovery of the world's second-largest rare earth element reserve. Naturally, the CEO of every EV manufacturer on earth started drooling upon hearing the news. With ongoing supply chain issues being particularly hard on EV manufacturers, a discovery of this magnitude is big news.
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Daily briefing: COVID variants spotted early in sewage

Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants detected in wastewater up to two weeks before they turned up in tests in clinics. Plus, the first image from the Webb telescope comes early and how to find, read and organize papers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature...
Nature.com

Exploration of glassy state in Prussian blue analogues

Prussian blue analogues (PBAs) are archetypes of microporous coordination polymers/metal"“organic frameworks whose versatile composition allows for diverse functionalities. However, developments in PBAs have centred solely on their crystalline state, and the glassy state of PBAs has not been explored. Here we describe the preparation of the glassy state of PBAs via a mechanically induced crystal-to-glass transformation and explore their properties. The preservation of short-range metal"“ligand"“metal connectivity is confirmed, enabling the framework-based functionality and semiconductivity in the glass. The transformation also generates unconventional CNâˆ’ vacancies, followed by the reduction of metal sites. This leads to significant porosity enhancement in recrystallised PBA, enabled by further accessibility of isolated micropores. Finally, mechanical stability under stress for successful vitrification is correlated to defect contents and interstitial water. Our results demonstrate how mechanochemistry provides opportunities to explore glassy states of molecular framework materials in which the stable liquid state is absent.
Nature.com

Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Neuron numbers link innovativeness with both absolute and relative brain size in birds

A longstanding issue in biology is whether the intelligence of animals can be predicted by absolute or relative brain size. However, progress has been hampered by an insufficient understanding of how neuron numbers shape internal brain organization and cognitive performance. On the basis of estimations of neuron numbers for 111 bird species, we show here that the number of neurons in the pallial telencephalon is positively associated with a major expression of intelligence: innovation propensity. The number of pallial neurons, in turn, is greater in brains that are larger in both absolute and relative terms and positively covaries with longer post-hatching development periods. Thus, our analyses show that neuron numbers link cognitive performance to both absolute and relative brain size through developmental adjustments. These findings help unify neuro-anatomical measures at multiple levels, reconciling contradictory views over the biological significance of brain expansion. The results also highlight the value of a life history perspective to advance our understanding of the evolutionary bases of the connections between brain and cognition.
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
Nature.com

First tagging data on large Atlantic bluefin tuna returning to Nordic waters suggest repeated behaviour and skipped spawning

Atlantic bluefin tuna (Thunnus thynnus; ABFT) is one of the most iconic fish species in the world. Recently, after being very rare for more than half a century, large bluefin tunas have returned to Nordic waters in late summer and autumn, marking the return of the largest predatory fish in Nordic waters. By tagging 18 bluefin tunas with electronic tags (pop-up satellite archival tags), we show that bluefin tuna observed in Nordic waters undertake different migration routes, with individuals migrating into the western Atlantic Ocean, while others stay exclusively in the eastern Atlantic and enter the Mediterranean Sea to spawn. We additionally present evidence of possible skipped spawning inferred from behavioural analyses. In Nordic waters, ABFT are primarily using the upper water column, likely reflecting feeding activity. The results support the hypothesis that ABFT migrating to Nordic waters return to the same general feeding area within the region on an annual basis. These observations may have important implications for management because (1) tunas that come into Nordic waters might represent only a few year classes (as evidenced by a narrow size range), and thus may be particularly vulnerable to area-specific exploitation, and (2) challenge the assumption of consecutive spawning in adult Atlantic bluefin tuna, as used in current stock assessment models. Without careful management and limited exploitation of this part of the ABFT population, the species' return to Nordic waters could be short-lived.
Phys.org

Tooth isotopes offer window into South Australia's early colonial history

New archaeological techniques have uncovered the origins of 13 early South Australian colonists buried in unmarked graves in the Anglican Parish of St Mary's Church in Adelaide. Published today in Australian Archaeology, the new research involved isotope analysis of teeth excavated from graves to determine how many people buried were...
Nature.com

Household income and maternal education in early childhood and risk of overweight and obesity in late childhood: Findings from seven birth cohort studies in six high-income countries

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This study analysed the relationship between early childhood socioeconomic status (SES) measured by maternal education and household income and the subsequent development of childhood overweight and obesity. Subjects/methods. Data from seven population-representative prospective child cohorts in six high-income countries: United Kingdom, Australia, the...
Nature.com

Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
Nature.com

SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
