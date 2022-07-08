Podcast: Biden’s bold moves abroad to win at home

President Biden speaks during a news conference at the NATO summit in Brussels in June 2021. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

In the five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the American public’s attention has turned back to problems at home — and President Biden hasn’t gotten a good grade for his handling of them. But last week, he was able to lead major policy breakthroughs at the NATO and Group of 7 summits.

Today, can Biden’s push to spread democracy abroad help him deal with various crises back home? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Eli Stokols