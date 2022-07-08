The Green Mountain Club meets its 4 million dollar fundraising goal to help maintain the Long Trail

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven years after a huge hole was created in downtown Newport, there may be progress toward filling it. Governor Phil Scott Friday afternoon was just feet away from what some locals call “The Pit.” He was in town for a ribbon-cutting of a new health clinic, but was asked about the pit, which was created when nine buildings were demolished in 2015 to make way for a $50 million complex using EB-5 funds. That plan died due to the Kingdom Con scandal, a Ponzi-like scheme that took millions out of foreign investors. But now the governor says the state is working with the city to develop the property.

