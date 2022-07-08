Road closed due to water main break in Clifton

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio –— Rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident along route 35 at Limerick Road in eastern Ross County around 4:30 p.m. According to initial reports, a van and a tractor-trailer carrying logs collided in that area, leaving at least one person trapped. A 9-1-1 caller...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Power was restored to thousands of AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County after they lost power overnight after a previous outage was reported Sunday afternoon. Around 12:30 a.m. outages spiked to nearly 5,000 customers. Sunday afternoon the power outage affected thousands of AES Ohio customers in...
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of US-23 North and Sofidel around 2:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred on the route with at least one injury in the crash, currently, Pickaway township has been dispatched to the area.
CLAYTON — At least four people were injured after a crash in Clayton Saturday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of North Main Street and Dog Leg Road around 10:09 a.m. Dispatch records indicate three juveniles were possibly...
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol with rescue personnel responded to route 159 just north of Chillicothe for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports from the patrol, the rider lost control and flipped the motorcycle near the area of Kenworth and Adena Regional Medical Center. The...
The Village Pantry/Marathon gas station, 1138 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, is currently closed for repairs following an early morning storm Wednesday that caused the building’s roof to collapse. Bellefontaine Fire and EMS responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy was killed in a Butler County crash on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. Cameron Kerkhoff was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla westbound....
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:34 p.m.:. The Dayton Fire Department is suspending its search for a missing male in the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton for the day. The search for the man, identified by family as Cole Estes, has transitioned from an active search and rescue to a recovery, according to a release.
MOOREFIELD TWP., Clark County — The crash in Clark County that left an Urbana couple dead and sent five others to hospitals was the 10th at East County Line at Middle Urbana roads dating back to January 2017, according to a state traffic database that tracks every crash in Ohio, News Center 7′s John Bedell reports.
SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken into custody after crashing their car and running from the scene in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to an accident on York Street and Summer Street around 5:30 a.m., according to Springfield Police Department. One person fled from the scene of the...
SHELBY COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called to Country Concert in Fort Loramie early Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that CareFlight was called to Country Concert, but information about why they were called was not available. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicates that CareFlight was requested around...
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A third tornado is confirmed to have hit the Cincinnati area during Wednesday’s storms. The National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down near Loveland in Clermont County on July 6. Two other tornadoes were already confirmed to have hit the...
DARKE COUNTY — A man police say led them on a chase through a portion of Darke County this week is in jail. Aaron Sanders, 29, was arrested Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to online jail records. Greenville Police said they received reports from the Darke County Sheriff’s...
In the midst of high gas prices, the Miami Valley has seen an increase in electric car owners. Ohio will receive $140 million to put electric car charging stations along interstates. The federal money will only go toward interstates, but AES Ohio is offering rebates to homeowners, businesses, and landlords...
The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show has announced major changes to its parking this year at the Dayton International Airport. The general admission parking lot will now be entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive, across from the entrance to the air show, and a portion of North Dixie Drive in front of the gateway will be blocked to provide a safer crossing for general admission patrons.
DAYTON — Hospitalizations are up more than 40% in our region for Covid-19 over the last three weeks and cases are trending upward for the second straight, according to the State of Ohio. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked at the numbers and talked to a local doctor about...
