Call it the Jackson County Poor Farm or the Jackson County Infirmary…either way it’s been long gone. On County Farm Road west of Airport Road is the Jackson County Cemetery where inmates of the poor farm have been buried. There are no markers there except for one lone cross that signifies the unnamed bodies buried there. Some of them are veterans of the Civil War, and some graves are three bodies deep.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO