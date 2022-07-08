ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, NH

Charlestown Senior Center free concert

 3 days ago

CHARLESTOWN, Vt. – Firehouse 6 Dixieland Band will perform a free concert on Friday,...

Springfield Community Band concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band will present a concert, with guest conductors, on Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. Directing the band will be three band members: Danielle St. Amand, Alex Brady, and...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Luminous Crush performs in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present the first concert of Summer 2022, Luminous Crush. Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell present original bluegrass, outlaw country, psychedelic fusion, dream pop, indie rock and whatnot. Founded in 2015, with deep roots in alt rock and bedroom pop, as well as traditional bluegrass and alt-country, they deliver a unique and highly original sound. They are joined by the supporting talents of Christian Heins (bass) and Bill Conley (dobro/pedal steel).
CHESTER, VT
Weston Historical Society hosts Marty Podskoch

WESTON, Vt. – On Saturday, July 16, at 4 p.m., the Weston Historical Society will host author and historian Marty Podskoch who will give a presentation on the History of the Vermont Civilian Conservation Corps Camps. The presentation will take place at the Old Parish Church, on Route 100, in Weston, Vt.
WESTON, VT
Tri-Mtn Lions Duck Derby floats on by

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Tri-Mtn Lions annual Duck Derby took place Saturday July 2 after the Fourth of July parade in downtown Londonderry. Numbered Ducks were put in the river behind the Garden Restaurant, and the ducks slowly made their way to the finish line beyond Jelly’s Deli. Duck #321 came in first for David Paige of Londonderry; second place was Duck #430, for Tyler Keith of Andover, and third place was Duck #487, for Ryan Blanchard of Londonderry. Thank you to everyone who buys tickets and supports our Lions Club. All of our fundraising money goes back to our mountain communities.
LONDONDERRY, VT
Charlestown, NH
Springfield, NH
Thomas Henning Jr. memorial service

WINHALL, Vt. – A Celebration of Life in honor of Thomas Henning Jr., who passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, will be held on Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at 422 Winhall Hollow Rd., Winhall, Vt. Please join us in celebrating Thomas’s life and sharing memories and stories. Food will be provided; please BYOB. If you have any special photos that you would like to contribute to his slideshow, please email them to jennyhenningvt@gmail.com. For more information, or to contact us directly, visit the Facebook event page at www.fb.me/e/2j7ZuGLT6.
WINHALL, VT
22nd Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital will host its annual Golf Challenge at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Besides the amenities of this beautiful golf course, golfers in this premier tournament receive a box lunch at sign in, participation in course contests, a player gift, a buffet, and an awards ceremony at the end of play.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Ernest Way, 1957-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Ernest William Way, 65, of Walpole, N.H. passed away June 29, 2022. Born in Ossining, N.Y. on March 7, 1957, he was the son of Ruth Wildigg Way and Ernest Wilson Way. In 1981, Ernie started E&W Salvage, a small repair business out of his dirt...
WALPOLE, NH
Springfield Rotary elects new president

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Springfield Vermont recently inducted Springfield resident Karen Longo as its club president for the 2022-2023 Rotary year. Rotary club members serving as officers with Karen this year are: President-Elect Emma McQuirk, Secretary Liz Carey, Treasurer Ed McQuade, Immediate Past President Jim Fog, and directors-at-large Marty Cohn, Carol Cole, Sue Dana, and Jeff Mobus .
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Historical artifacts stolen from Daniel Webster's birthplace in Franklin

FRANKLIN, N.H. — Dozens of items were stolen from Daniel Webster’s birth home in Franklin sometime last week. From the outside, the home looks nearly identical to how it did in 1782, the year the former congressman and secretary of state was born. But inside, the main room and bedroom look bare.
FRANKLIN, NH
LTE: Springfield School Board

There are lots of changes homeowners will see in their property tax bill this year, which are due to be sent on or about July 15, 2022. One of those changes is a sharp reduction in the Homestead Education tax rate – this is the portion of the bill that funds our schools. This rate will be reduced by about 29.5 cents from $1.7004 last year to $1.4050 per $100 of property value this year.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Daisy Gosselin, 1936-2022

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Daisy (Rogers) Gosselin, 85, died on July 1, 2022, at home, surrounded by family after battling cancer for 18 months. She was born on July 8, 1936, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Victoria Klemisofski and Richard Rogers. She attended Springfield schools. During her younger years,...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bennington (VT)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Bennington, VT?. Bennington is a beautiful city located in Bennington County, Vermont, the United States, just close to Massachusetts and New York. Recognized as one of the smallest cities in Vermont, Bennington has a population of more than...
BENNINGTON, VT
Leadership Southeast Vermont accepting applications

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Leadership Southeast Vermont program will soon be starting up Sessions for the 2022-23 course. LSEVT serves both Windham and Windsor counties, preparing individuals to meet the challenges of the future. We are hopeful to get strong participation this year, and while the applications are rolling in, there are still spots available to be filled.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
5 Things You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

This tiny state packs a major punch, and New Hampshire is just waiting to be explored. New Hampshire brings images of sweeping woodland views, impressive colonial homes and beautiful coastal scenery to mind. The state is tiny, spanning just over 9,300 miles, but there are plenty of things to do. So pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable adventure in picturesque New Hampshire.
PLAINFIELD, NH
Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock

HANCOCK, N.H. — A bicyclist died after colliding with a motorcycle around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on the intersection of Route 202 and Elmwood Road. Hancock Police said John Wojtas, 67, of Peterborough was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the motorcyclist, Seamus Wibben, 26, of...
HANCOCK, NH
Motorcyclist Cited in Sunday Accident in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A Vermont motorcyclist was cited for following too closely after a colision with a car at the corner of Simonds Road and Sand Springs Road on Sunday, according to Williamstown Police. Richard Sargent of Sunderland, Vt., was traveling south on Simonds Road (Route 7) on a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

