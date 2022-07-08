Charlestown Senior Center free concert

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Tri-Mtn Lions annual Duck Derby took place Saturday July 2 after the Fourth of July parade in downtown Londonderry. Numbered Ducks were put in the river behind the Garden Restaurant, and the ducks slowly made their way to the finish line beyond Jelly’s Deli. Duck #321 came in first for David Paige of Londonderry; second place was Duck #430, for Tyler Keith of Andover, and third place was Duck #487, for Ryan Blanchard of Londonderry. Thank you to everyone who buys tickets and supports our Lions Club. All of our fundraising money goes back to our mountain communities.

LONDONDERRY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO