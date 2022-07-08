Grapevine-based GameStop fires CFO, announces corporate layoffs
After barely a year on the job, Grapevine-based GameStop's Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has been fired. He was appointed CFO in June of last year.
The information was included in a securities filing which announced Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh would replace Recupero.
Separately, in a staff memo obtained by CNBC, wide-spread layoffs were announced for corporate employees but not affecting store staff.
The company's stock price closed Thursday's trading at about $135 but but fell to about $127.50 in after-hours trading.
