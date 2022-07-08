ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Grapevine-based GameStop fires CFO, announces corporate layoffs

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gANEv_0gYptUpx00

After barely a year on the job, Grapevine-based GameStop's Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has been fired. He was appointed CFO in June of last year.

The information was included in a securities filing which announced Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh would replace Recupero.

Separately, in a staff memo obtained by CNBC, wide-spread layoffs were announced for corporate employees but not affecting store staff.

The company's stock price closed Thursday's trading at about $135 but but fell to about $127.50 in after-hours trading.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

“Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022” Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated

A long-awaited and widely-anticipated sale fell through on July 1. What does the future hold for the financially-challenged company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, FootwearNews.com, Investors.Kohls.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
PC Gamer

GameStop lays off staff and fires CFO, continues banking on blockchain

US videogame retailer GameStop has fired Mike Recupero, its chief financial officer, and begun laying off an unspecified number of staff. In an internal memo leaked to Reddit (opens in new tab), CEO Matt Furlong wrote, "Change will be a constant as we evolve our commerce business and launch new products through our blockchain group."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Layoffs#Grapevine#Cfo#Recupero#Cnbc
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Three Execs Leave JPMorgan This Week to Join Crypto Firms

It’s been something of a banner week for people departing mega-bank JPMorgan to join the cryptocurrency industry, with three executives taking the plunge, despite a looming crypto winter. The latest leavers include Eric Wragge, a former managing director at JPMorgan with 21 years’ tenure at the bank. He joined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Meta0 Announces Leadership Team For Connecting Web3 Gaming Metaverses

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Meta0, a new multi-chain protocol for connecting metaverses, has announced three key appointments to its leadership team. The company previously announced its CEO, Jason Fung, a veteran gaming executive who most recently led TikTok’s gaming vertical. Joining him will be Inal Kardan, as Chief Technology Officer and co-founder; Ricardo Rodrigues, as Head of Global Partnerships; and David Daniels, as Head of Strategy. The diverse team comes to Meta0 with decades of combined leadership experience across Web3, gaming, entertainment, private equity and M&A. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005527/en/ meta0 announces a leadership team of senior gaming, entertainment, and legal executives. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

1 Green Flag for Amazon Stock

Amazon (AMZN -0.68%) has gone through a volatile stretch over the last few years. The surge in customers and sales at the pandemic's onset has been followed by decelerating growth and rising costs. Amid all of that was a change in CEOs and a stock split. But none of the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Big declines in the stock market are historically the best times to buy stocks. Two of the stocks Warren Buffett has acquired for Berkshire Hathaway are poised to perform for investors who buy them during this market downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's flagship hedge fund posted gains of 32% in the first half of 2022 even in a broad market decline

Bridgewater's flagship Pure Alpha II fund posted a 32% return through the first half of 2022. Founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, Bridgewater is the world's largest hedge fund. Pure Alpha II fund's performance was helped by market volatility stemming from Fed rate hikes. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates...
STOCKS
The Guardian

Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy protection

A US cryptocurrency broker and lender has filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest domino to fall in the embattled digital asset market. Voyager Digital had suspended all withdrawals and trading last week but said “volatility and contagion” in the crypto markets had forced it into a Chapter 11 filing, which shields a business from creditors while it explores strategic alternatives.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Binance.US hires Jasmine Lee as CFO with IPO in sight

Binance.US has appointed Jasmine Lee as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Brian Shroder, President and Chief Executive Officer. She will lead the US-based crypto exchange’s finance department and oversee all aspects of financial operations, accounting, investor relations, treasury, and tax. Jasmine Lee joins Binance.US from Acorns, where she was...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Binance.US Names Former Acorns, PayPal Exec Jasmine Lee CFO

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US has named Jasmine Lee as chief financial officer (CFO), taking over for interim CFO Eric Segal, who was appointed last October after former CFO Joshua Sroge left the company. Lee is in charge of leading the Binance.US finance department and all aspects of financial operations, accounting, investor...
BUSINESS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy