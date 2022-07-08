Two wounded Haltom City officers will be transferred from the hospital to a rehab center

Photo credit Cowtown Brewing

Two wounded Haltom City police officers are expected to be released from the hospital today, nearly a week after they were wounded in an ambush.

A third wounded officer was released earlier this week.

The two most seriously wounded officers are being transferred to the Medical City Fort Worth rehab center to continue their recovery.

Last Saturday, the three officers were wounded by a man who first killed two people, shot the first officers who responded and committed suicide.

