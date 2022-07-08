ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Two wounded Haltom City officers will be transferred from the hospital to a rehab center

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411z40_0gYptS4V00
Photo credit Cowtown Brewing

Two wounded Haltom City police officers are expected to be released from the hospital today, nearly a week after they were wounded in an ambush.

A third wounded officer was released earlier this week.

The two most seriously wounded officers are being transferred to the Medical City Fort Worth rehab center to continue their recovery.

Last Saturday, the three officers were wounded by a man who first killed two people, shot the first officers who responded and committed suicide.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

4 injuries reported following Arlington apartment fire

ARLINGTON, Texas - At least four people were injured following an apartment fire in Arlington Sunday afternoon. Three of those people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. The fourth injury was a firefighter due to heat. With temperatures near triple digits at the time of the fire,...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog. Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Haltom City, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Haltom City, TX
KHOU

4-year-old Texas girl dead after being attacked by dog, police say

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by a dog in southern Dallas on Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to the reported attack around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#City Police#Rehab#The Medical City
fox4news.com

4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

DALLAS - A 4-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog multiple times in Dallas Saturday morning. Police said this happened just before 8 a.m., in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive. Officers were called out to the animal attack and found that a dog bit the child multiple...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy