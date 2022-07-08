Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

CNN aired footage on Erin Burnett OutFront, Thursday, that it had obtained of bodycam footage of the moment federal agents carried out a raid on the home of former Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark just over two weeks ago. He is accused of trying to aid former President Trump in his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Clark is also accused of drafting a letter to Georgia officials, refuting President Biden’s win in the state. The raid occurred the day before former top DOJ officials testified to the January 6 Committee that Clark went to great lengths to help the former president remain in office.

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO