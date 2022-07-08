ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is testifying behind closed doors in front...

www.nbcnews.com

Todd States
2d ago

18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

8
Eric R.
2d ago

YOU KNOW OL DONALD J. TRUMP CAN STEP UP AND CLEAR ALL OF THIS UP!!! 🤔🤔🤔. BUT, we all know that it would be a scene from "A Few Good Men"!!!! 🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂

7
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

Millions of Americans have been watching the Jan. 6 hearings, and most now think Donald Trump should be prosecuted for plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, according to new polling. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to heat up as Trump’s former White House counsel is set to testify before the panel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to break down some of the key moments from past hearings.July 7, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
AOL Corp

CNN airs bodycam footage of Trump DOJ lawyer during DOJ raid: 'Can I put my pants on?'

CNN aired footage on Erin Burnett OutFront, Thursday, that it had obtained of bodycam footage of the moment federal agents carried out a raid on the home of former Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark just over two weeks ago. He is accused of trying to aid former President Trump in his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Clark is also accused of drafting a letter to Georgia officials, refuting President Biden’s win in the state. The raid occurred the day before former top DOJ officials testified to the January 6 Committee that Clark went to great lengths to help the former president remain in office.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Oath Keepers leader pushes to testify publicly before Jan. 6 panel

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is pushing for a chance to publicly testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as it prepares to review the role extremist groups played in the riot. Rhodes, the leader of the far-right militia group, is incarcerated and awaiting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
