ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Multiple departments battle Trumbull County house fire

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqnAn_0gYptQJ300

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from several departments responded to a Warren Township house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters from Newton Falls responded to the 900 block of Bane Street around 2 a.m.

Newton Falls firefighters said the house was vacant and that it appeared to be a relit fire.

The fire investigator was at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Warren Township, Champion, Weathersfield and Lordstown assisted with the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Contractor hospitalized after injury at Ultium Cells Lordstown plant

Ultium Cells in Lordstown is investigating an injury at their plant. According to Ultium Cells LLC spokeswoman Brooke Waid, a contractor employee was involved in an accident Friday at their facility on Tod Avenue. The man was caught between a moving car and a fixed column during a machine commission...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire decimates 422 Deli in Youngstown

A fire destroyed a business on the Youngstown-Campbell border early Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out at 422 Deli around noon on the 1900 block of McCartney Road. Firefighters had to use thousands of gallons of water to extinguish the blaze. No one was in the building when the fire...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Government
City
Newton Falls, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
City
Champion Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Newton Falls, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Farrell man facing charges after chase involving Brookfield, Sharon officers

A Farrell man is facing charges after a police chase from Brookfield into Sharon. The incident started as a traffic stop Wednesday following a headlight violation. According to Brookfield Police, they stopped 38-year-old Robert Russell on State Route 82 near Obermiyer Road and found what they believed to be a bag of narcotics under his leg.
FARRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
WFMJ.com

Mercer PSP: Township worker punched in face while replacing culvert

A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a township supervisor. The incident happened Friday afternoon around 6 p.m. at a home on Parker Road in Sandy Lake Township. According to the report, the township supervisor was placing a culvert at that location when the homeowner, 62-year-old Donald...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Man Killed, 2 Women Injured in Overnight Crash in Conneaut Township

A single-vehicle crash killed a man and injured two women early Sunday morning in Conneaut Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 18 just south of Pennside Rd. around 3:21 a.m. A Toyota car was heading south at a high speed when it left the...
CONNEAUT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

UPDATE: Poland police chase ends in crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A chase with Poland Township Police ended in a crash at Sheridan Road and Pointview Avenue in Youngstown on Saturday. Poland Village, Poland Township and Youngstown police departments were all on scene. There is debris from a car in the middle of the road and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway on Firearms Violation in Sandycreek Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness in Cranberry Township. Around 11:55 a.m. on July 7, PSP Franklin arrested 25-year-old Angel Tucker, of Townville, at a location on Cherry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Public Drunkenness.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for suspect in Mercer Co. robbery

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information after an alleged robbery in Springfield Township, Mercer County. According to the release, the robbery happened at the Kwik Fill Service Station near the intersection of State Route 258 and State Route 208 around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. State Police say the...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Missing Cortland teen believed to be in Columbus

A Cortland teenager that has been missing since Thursday is now believed to be in the Columbus area. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Cortland at 1 a.m. on July 7. Her boyfriend, DeAngelo Bartelli is also missing and they are believed to be...
CORTLAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy