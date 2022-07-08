Multiple departments battle Trumbull County house fire

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from several departments responded to a Warren Township house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters from Newton Falls responded to the 900 block of Bane Street around 2 a.m.

Newton Falls firefighters said the house was vacant and that it appeared to be a relit fire.

The fire investigator was at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Warren Township, Champion, Weathersfield and Lordstown assisted with the fire.