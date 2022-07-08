ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WATCH: Video shows Ohio police officer punching protester

By Talia Naquin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RSYL_0gYpsVkt00

Editor’s Note: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 has confirmed a use of force investigation will be launched after video surfaced of an Akron police officer punching a protester.

What we know about the officers who killed Jayland Walker

The incident happened Wednesday night. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX 8 with the video. We’ve learned the protester in the video is Michael Harris, of North Carolina. The 37-year-old was one of 7 people arrested in Akron protests Wednesday.

Video shows an officer hitting Harris multiple times with a closed fist, while two other officers have his arms. Eventually, the group falls to the ground. The video does not show what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

“Force was needed to effect their arrest,” police said in a statement released Thursday morning in reference to Wednesday night’s arrests.

Another person seen in the video is Jacob Blake Sr. He’s the father of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. Blake survived the shooting but is paralyzed.

Both men face charges of rioting, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and resisting arrest.

Blake Sr. was hospitalized following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Akron Police Department tells FOX 8 the incident will be reviewed internally by the department, which they say is standard for any use of force allegations. The 30-day review will consider the “totality” of the circumstances and whether that amount of force was reasonable.

Protesters arrested in Akron from out of state

The men were gathered with other demonstrators protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker . Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27 after they attempted to pull him over because his vehicle’s license plate light was out.

Police say Walker fired a shot while driving. 8 police officers opened fire on Walker when he ran from police unarmed. Police have said he moved in a way that was threatening. Walker had more than 60 injuries to his body. The police department has not said how many rounds were fired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 91

Jeffrey Wilkins
3d ago

YOU HAVE THE 1st AMENDMENT RIGHTS TO A PEACEFUL PROTEST... ONCE YOU BECOME VIOLENT, THEN YOU DESERVE WHAT THE POLICE DO TO YOU

Reply(24)
65
Raqmomma
2d ago

Once again we are only given a snippet of the video and of course it starts right at the officer punching the guy. It doesn’t show what led up to that happening. If the officer is wrong, then fine, but give us more to go off here.

Reply
18
Lisa Chapman
2d ago

This is exactly what needs to start happening! These "protesters" rioters need to be stopped! When you break the law expect the consequences

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
orlandoadvocate.com

Unarmed Driver, Jayland Walker, 22, Killed by Police After Traffic Stop

NNPA NEWSWIRE — It is unknown why Walker was initially stopped by police. His family’s attorney told the media Walker was hit over 60 times. Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler has ruled Walker’s death a homicide and a full autopsy is expected to be released in the coming days.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Two people, including a 4-year-old girl, died Friday after shots were fired into a large crowd during a celebratory gathering in Ohio, authorities said. Journei Tolbert, 4, of Akron, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, of Akron, died at different hospitals in the city after the shooting, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. EDT in a parking lot in the Summit Lake neighborhood, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
AKRON, OH
newsfromthestates.com

Jacob Blake Sr. arrested at protest in Akron, Ohio

Protesters and the family of Jacob Blake hold a candle light vigil in Kenosha on Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Jacob Blake Sr., whose son was shot by Kenosha police in 2020 triggering days of unrest, was arrested Thursday in Akron, Ohio, by local law enforcement. Blake was joined by family members of Breonna Taylor and other families who’ve experienced police violence, as they protested the shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. Blake and the other family members were charged with rioting, and the city remained under a curfew Friday.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wjw#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning. According to officers, the victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WECT

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy