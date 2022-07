A motions hearing will be held today for a Blairsville woman who faces homicide and related charges for an incident on September 10th of last year. Matraca Lynn Vrana is scheduled to be in Indiana County Court today for a motion to disqualify and request the recusal of Indiana County’s Court Judges for her trial. She is charged with criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Matthew Hill of Blairsville. Police at the time said that the two were involved in a domestic dispute when Vrana allegedly fired a shot from a rifle that hit Hill in the head. He was pronounced dead at IRMC.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO