Trulieve Files Registration Statement

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select subordinate voting shares of the company. The registration statement is expected to become effective upon its acceptance by the SEC.

The company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities.

The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by selling shareholders of up to 72.3 million subordinate voting shares. Selling shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their subordinate voting shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the registration statement does not necessarily indicate that the company and/or selling shareholders will offer or sell any subordinate voting shares in connection with such registration or within any specific time frame.