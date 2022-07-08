ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monteagle, TN

MES registration now open for 2022-2023 school year

Grundy County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonteagle Elementary School’s registration for new students will be held from July 1 until Aug...

www.grundycountyherald.com

Grundy County Herald

Grundy County 4-H accomplishments at regional and state levels

Grundy County 4-H has been very busy lately. This has led to some great accomplishments for some local youth through the 4-H program. On May 16, 2022, four local youth from Grundy County 4-H traveled to Circle S Farms in Lebanon, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee 4-H Central Region Wildlife Judging Contest. The contest tests the wildlife knowledge of youth in regards to wildlife identification, the preferred foods and habitats of certain wildlife species, and what management practices are best for particular wildlife species.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

Blue Monarch opens new Rechter Home

Over 200 gathered on Sunday, June 26 at the Blue Monarch campus in Coffee County to celebrate the official opening of the new Rechter Home, which will house eight families in the Blue Monarch program. Since 2003, Blue Monarch has provided long-term, residential recovery for nearly 1,000 women and children who are healing from abuse and addiction.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale College

Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
TENNESSEE STATE
Monteagle, TN
Tennessee Education
Grundy County Herald

This, That and the Other

I don’t know about y’all, but I need a vacation after last weekend’s Independence throw down. Each parade had a big showing from our churches, candidates, businesses, off roaders of all kinds, horses, bicycles, wheelbarrow, raccoon, Misty on Lee Lee’s 4-wheeler, etc., lol, and of course, leading the parades were our first responders and the brotherhood of firefighters from all across the mountain and valley. The patriotic spirit is definitely alive and well in Grundy County!
TRACY CITY, TN
WDEF

Mayor Kelly announces American Rescue Plan spending

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly has announced how he wants to spend federal American Rescue Plan funds. Chattanooga is getting $30 million. Mayor Kelly wants to use it to invest in 36 local initiatives that he ways should spur economic growth and close gaps in public health and education.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Mes
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
point2homes.com

175 Hidden Oaks Trail NE, Cleveland, Bradley County, TN, 37312

This stunning home is just waiting for your family to call it HOME. There is plenty of room for everyone here with double primary suites, 1 on the main level and 1 on the second level & the fully unfinished basement where the possibilities are endless. When you walk through the front door you are immediately welcome by the tall ceilings, staircase, tons of natural light & hardwood flooring. Let's go to the left, where you will find the formal dining room, that could easily be a den/tv room with a beautiful brick fireplace tucked in the corner, through the hall you'll also find the kitchen with open shelving, butcher block counter top, pantry & minifridge-which makes the PERFECT location for a stunning display of those collections of family heirlooms along side a coffee bar & easy access for the kids to have their drinks at their level; throughout the kitchen there are stainless appliances, subway tiles backsplash, hardwood floors, navy cabinets that pair with the beautiful stone counter tops to finish off this open kitchen to a "T". Once you pass through the kitchen you will find the large living room/den that has enough room for that large sectional as well as a spot for family game night! You can venture onto the screened in back porch from the living room, where you can relax while the dogs/kids run and play in the large-fenced backyard or you can go out onto the deck to catch some vitamin D. Once you come back inside & leave the living room you will find the oversized primary bedroom & en suite complete with double vanities. To finish off the main floor there is a 1/2 bath and laundry room just off of the garage as well as a coat closet in the foyer. Now, lets take off up the stairs to where you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, storage area & the second primary bedroom with en suite. Don't forget the basement, it is completely unfinished with walkout door to the lower driveway.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

COVID cases on the rise again

Grundy and surrounding counties have seen an increase in active COVID cases recently. Franklin County’s rating of incidence by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is high, while Grundy’s community level is medium and Marion County’s is low. From June 12 through June 25 Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Drinking in the history and culture of Tennessee moonshine

White lightning. Firewater. Mountain dew. There are a lot of names for moonshine, but what is it? Strictly speaking, it’s any illegal homemade spirit, and can be made from pretty much anything including fruits, grain and vegetables. People all over the world have been making their own alcohol for...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Education
WSMV

1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was seriously injured in a head-on crash on New Salem Highway on Saturday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police. Police said a F250 was traveling west on New Salem and turned into the path of a Nissan Frontier traveling east near the intersection of Cason Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

4th of July Fire Destroys Alexandria Home

A 4th of July fire destroyed a home in Alexandria Monday night. Although no one was injured the residents there lost all belongings in the blaze. Alexandria Fire Chief John Partridge issued the following statement about the fire. “Alexandria Fire was called to a structure fire the night of July...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Larry Ables for Judge Endorsed by Fraternal Order of Police

Former Magistrate and Current Prosecutor Earns Support of Local Tennessee Law Enforcement. On Friday, law enforcement officers belonging to the Fraternal Order of Police, Rock City Lodge #22 announced they fully support Assistant District Attorney Larry Ables for General Sessions Judge, Division III. The following is the endorsement by the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Grundy County Herald

Arrest Report

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of June 27, 2022 through July 3, 2022. Kirsten Jones: driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule II drug, contraband in a penal institution. Michael Gilliam: driving under the influence. June 30. Kristen...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

