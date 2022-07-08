ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XRP Leads Recovery Among Major Cryptocurrencies; Fed Policymakers Back 75 Basis Point Hike

By Shaurya Malwa
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor cryptocurrencies recovered over the past 24 hours and broader equity markets strengthened even as two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers called for higher rate increases in the coming months. XRP rose more than 5%, leading gains as bitcoin broke $22,000 in early Asian hours on Friday. Market capitalization almost...

dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Cardano
US News and World Report

Fed Hawks Signal Downshift in U.S. Rate Hikes After July

(Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely...
u.today

Robinhood Introduces New Feature for SHIB, Solana Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit, DOGE Back Above Crucial Price Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Robinhood introduces new feature for Shiba Inu and other coins. According to the official announcement on Twitter, Robinhood, a popular trading app, introduced a new option for crypto transfers. From now on, its users can send and receive all digital assets available on the platform, including Shiba Inu and Bitcoin. The news was retweeted by Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account, scoring more than 6,000 likes from thrilled members of the SHIB community. As reported by U.Today, Robinhood finally added support for the second biggest meme crypto in early April after a Change.org petition asking the company to list SHIB got more than half a million votes. Earlier this year, the trading app launched a noncustodial wallet, making it possible for traders to manage their own crypto.
International Business Times

Stocks Climb On Recession Watch; Pound Gains On Johnson Exit

Stock markets recovered further Thursday as investors weighed recession risks, while the pound rallied on the resignation of Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party. Elsewhere, oil prices climbed with both main contracts back over $100 per barrel, and the euro remained around 20-year lows...
Markets Insider

The stock market is gearing up for a strong recovery in the 2nd half as 'transitory' inflation begins to cool, Fundstrat says

The stock market is poised for a strong second-half recovery as inflation proves to be transitory, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee highlighted falling commodity prices and a decline in home sales as reasons why recent inflation is more temporary than structural. "Can inflation accelerate if inflation expectations and inflation...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Copper prices, seen as economic barometer for centuries, give recession warning

Economists look at the price of copper as an indicator that the economy is at risk of recession, and it is flashing red. While not as commonly talked about as other economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate or yield curves, copper has proven over centuries to be a procyclical commodity, which means that when its price goes up, so typically goes the economy. But when its price starts to fall, it could mean the economy is heading in the same direction.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Community Remains Upbeat On XRP, Despite Bearish Market Conditions

The crypto community got a major surprise two years ago when a leading provider of crypto solutions for businesses was slapped with a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ripple was taken to court by the SEC, which sparked what has become the most closely watched legal showdown...
MARKETS
The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS

