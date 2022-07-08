ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Suza guest column: Was America's past 'great,' like Donald Trump said?

By Walter Suza
 3 days ago
  • Walter Suza of Ames writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice.

He promised to make America great. Again.

That perhaps made former President Donald Trump, if he doesn’t run again, the only man to diss America and be rewarded with the presidency.

The question really should be, “Who has America been great for?”

Even though he suggested America wasn’t great when he was running, America has always been great for white men like Trump.

Has America also been great for Black Americans? When might we find such greatness?

The 1960s?

We were in the middle of civil rights protests. Black women could not vote until after the Civil Rights Act of 1965. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in 1967 of “the other America.” White Americans had “freedom and human dignity for their spirits.” Black Americans faced a “daily ugliness … that transforms the buoyancy of hope into the fatigue of despair.” King was assassinated in 1968.

Life in the 1960s was not great for Black Americans.

The 1950s?

America’s military and the economy were strong. “Baby boomers” were still rising. White people filled the suburbs, thanks to the GI Bill, which helped white veterans of World War II to accumulate wealth. Yet racial discrimination prevented many Black veterans from the benefits of the GI Bill. Further restrictions on mortgages trapped Black Americans in inner cities.

There were protests by white Southerners because of the 1954 Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education to end racial segregation in America’s schools. Rosa Parks was arrested in Alabama for refusing to give her seat to a white man. A 14-year-old Black boy, Emmett Till, was lynched in Mississippi because of a lie that he had flirted with a white woman. U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina applied the longest filibuster to kill the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Life in the 1950s was not great for Black Americans.

The 1940s?

The civil rights movement was born in 1941. Trump was born in 1946. Returning white World War II veterans became heroes, Black veterans became targets for violence. John C. Jones, a Black war veteran, was lynched in Louisiana after an accusation he had peeped through a window to see a white woman.

Life in the 1940s was not great for Black Americans.

A century before 1940?

Black people were still enslaved in 1840. The Fugitive Slave Act ensured slaves remain slaves. Enslaved Black women are still raped by the white enslaver. If it wasn’t rape, it was the breeding of enslaved Black women to replenish plantation labor. Even biracial children were separated from their mothers, turned into slaves, sold away, grew up without fathers.

“We were separated … when I was but an infant … before I knew my mother,” wrote Frederick Douglass in his autobiographical slave narrative “My Bondage and My Freedom.”

Life in 1840 was not great for Black people.

If you suspect Trump might be wrong for wanting to take America to its racist past, you might be right. But he wasn’t the only president from the past to say or do racist things.

According to an article in the Journal of African American Studies, Woodrow Wilson screened a Ku Klux Klan film, “The Birth of a Nation,” at the White House. Herbert Hoover supported pushing African Americans out of the GOP. Richard Nixon leveraged racism to win the hearts of Southern whites. Ronald Reagan used racist tropes such as “welfare queens'' to entice white voters.

Trump was tapping a white force that existed before he ran for office. He did not say anything many of his supporters didn’t believe — things like Black Americans are lazy, violent, criminal and unintelligent.

Such white supremacists are still rooted in America’s past.

Even though 13 colonies sought to “dissolve the political bands” with Great Britain in 1776 to end oppression, the oppression of Black people continued.

Even though the Declaration of Independence talks about living free to be happy, can a racist be happy? The one he despises might be his own biracial son. Can a sexist be happy? The one he deems inferior might be his own daughter.

“Men do not love those who remind them of their sins,” further wrote Douglass in his autobiography. Being reminded of our part in oppression creates guilt and shame. Guilt and shame create suffering.

Oppression creates a spiritual wound. Until the wound is healed, happiness is but an illusion.

Healing needs bringing to light the bad and the ugly from the past. We must not fear teaching our children the entire history of the United States.

Healing needs addressing the guilt and shame from atrocities committed to enslaved persons and Native Americans. There must be a national apology and restitution even for the atrocities by our forebears.

Healing needs more white men becoming willing to accept a future that is more diverse and equitable.

Healing will set America free. To be greater.

Walter Suza of Ames writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

