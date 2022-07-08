A Pensacola woman was killed after a driver failed to stop for a red light Thursday evening on Massachusetts Avenue in Escambia County.

At about 7:22 p.m., the 56-year-old woman was traveling northbound on North W Street in a sports utility vehicle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A sedan, driven by a 21-year-old Pensacola man, was traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue, approaching North W Street.

The driver of the sedan failed to stop for a steady red traffic signal, running through the intersection. As a result, the front end of the sedan collided with the left side of the SUV.

The impact forced the SUV off the roadway, across the intersection and into the grass and wooded area upon the northeastern shoulder of Massachusetts. The sedan traveled through the intersection into a similar area on the northeast shoulder of Massachusetts.

The driver of the SUV was killed and her passenger, a 38-year-old Pensacola man, was critically injured. The driver of the sedan and his passenger, an 18-year-old Pensacola man, both suffered serious injuries.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola woman killed after driver runs red light on Massachusetts Avenue