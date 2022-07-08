ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in overnight shooting inside Seminole Grand apartment

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in northwest Tallahassee.

The incident occurred inside a unit within the Seminole Grand apartment complex, according to Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The Seminole Grand markets itself as a student housing site.

Turner did not know if the man who was killed was a resident of the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in connection with the shooting, she added.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call (850) 891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

The Seminole Grand apartment complex has been the location of multiple shootings within the last few years.

In May, a man was wounded with non-life threatening injuries in a shooting at the student housing center.

In September, an argument between two strangers ended in gunfire and a killing. Within a few days a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the case.

In 2018, there were three shootings at the West Tharpe Street apartment complex that left least three people critically injured.

So far this year, there have been at least 75 serious shootings in the capital city and county that haveleft at least 49 people injured and another 13 dead, according to a analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat .

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man killed in overnight shooting inside Seminole Grand apartment

