'What is The Enquirer?' Your newspaper was answer to 'Jeopardy!' question Thursday night

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
If you watched "Jeopardy!" last night, you might have noticed a question about The Enquirer.

That's right, your hometown newspaper was the subject of a $1,200 question in the Double Jeopardy round of the nightly quiz show. Host Mayim Bialik read the question, which was in the category "Old Newspapers," and went like this: "The Cincinnati this was first published in 1841, more than a century before the 'national' tabloid."

More: Can you answer these Jeopardy questions about Cincinnati?

One of the contestants, Yungsheng Wang, a public defender from Los Angeles, buzzed in with the correct answer. "What is The Enquirer?"

He was correct. The Enquirer was first published in 1841, almost 100 years before the tabloid the National Enquirer was published in 1926.

Even though Wang buzzed in with the correct answer, it wasn't enough to secure the overall win Thursday night. He finished in second place with $2,000, far behind Brian Ahern, a user support associate from Daly City, California who ended Thursday with $26,800 in winnings.

Jeopardy: Will Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings be named 'Jeopardy!' host? Everything we know

Thursday wasn't the first time The Enquirer was the subject of a "Jeopardy!" question.

The Enquirer won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Local Reporting for "Seven Days of Heroin." Sixty reporters, videographers and photographers were behind the project, including Mariel Padilla, who was an intern and a master's student at Columbia Journalism School at the time the Pulitzer Prize awards were announced.

2018 Pulitzer Prize: Former Enquirer intern featured in clue on Jeopardy

The prompt read, "In 2018 a Columbia journalism student learned she won this prize while in class 2 floors above the announcement."

Pulitzer Prizes are announced at Columbia University.

