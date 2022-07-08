Does Fort Collins have a 'homeless problem?' Help us define the issues and solutions.

Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each Friday we'll pose two conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion and moderate online discussion through the following Wednesday, recapping the best discussion points online the following Friday and in Sunday's printed edition.

This week's Coloradoan Conversation Starter:

Just one question this week, but it's a big one. Fort Collins has been grappling with a so-called "homeless problem" for decades. From "disruptive behaviors" and persistent shelter shortages in Old Town to the development of transitional housing near the South Transit Center and Outreach Fort Collins' recent expansion into Midtown, a group of nonprofit and government organizations have worked for years to reduce the occurrence of homelessness in Fort Collins.

The issue with the term "homeless problem," however, is the implication that it's a singular issue to be solved, not a range of distinct concerns from issues of downtown optics to meeting basic needs of unhoused children. From addressing disruptions associated with tent encampments erected in public spaces to helping a struggling family cover rent after a job loss, providers cover a wide sphere of issues under the umbrella of homeless services.

That's where we want you to weigh in. How does the presence of homelessness impact your everyday life in the city? How would you define Fort Collins' most pressing issues around homelessness, and what solutions do you see as most meaningful?

We hope you'll use the following stories as a guide for discussion if you haven't already read them, and we look forward to your input in this week's Coloradoan Conversation.

Seeking solutions: Outreach Fort Collins to expand, wants to be 'antidote to despair' for homeless, businesses

Seeking shelter: Fort Collins Rescue Mission chooses new site for shelter for men experiencing homelessness

Coloradoan answers: What we know about the group of tents set up near Murphy Center

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story to join the conversation. Print readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.

More about Coloradoan Conversations

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Does Fort Collins have a 'homeless problem?' Help us define the issues and solutions.