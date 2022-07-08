ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Fort Collins have a 'homeless problem?' Help us define the issues and solutions.

By Eric Larsen, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each Friday we'll pose two conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion and moderate online discussion through the following Wednesday, recapping the best discussion points online the following Friday and in Sunday's printed edition.

This week's Coloradoan Conversation Starter:

Just one question this week, but it's a big one. Fort Collins has been grappling with a so-called "homeless problem" for decades. From "disruptive behaviors" and persistent shelter shortages in Old Town to the development of transitional housing near the South Transit Center and Outreach Fort Collins' recent expansion into Midtown, a group of nonprofit and government organizations have worked for years to reduce the occurrence of homelessness in Fort Collins.

The issue with the term "homeless problem," however, is the implication that it's a singular issue to be solved, not a range of distinct concerns from issues of downtown optics to meeting basic needs of unhoused children. From addressing disruptions associated with tent encampments erected in public spaces to helping a struggling family cover rent after a job loss, providers cover a wide sphere of issues under the umbrella of homeless services.

That's where we want you to weigh in. How does the presence of homelessness impact your everyday life in the city? How would you define Fort Collins' most pressing issues around homelessness, and what solutions do you see as most meaningful?

We hope you'll use the following stories as a guide for discussion if you haven't already read them, and we look forward to your input in this week's Coloradoan Conversation.

Seeking solutions: Outreach Fort Collins to expand, wants to be 'antidote to despair' for homeless, businesses

Seeking shelter: Fort Collins Rescue Mission chooses new site for shelter for men experiencing homelessness

Coloradoan answers: What we know about the group of tents set up near Murphy Center

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story to join the conversation. Print readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.

Justin Pulford
2d ago

My credit is 663. I'm 30 years old and literally just started building my credit because I had no clue on how to start it. Went from.being a low 500 earlier this year to a 700 vantage and a 663 Fico. I didn't even know there was 2 types of scores til recently. Didn't even know most lenders use Fico. Which blew my mind when I was thinking my 700 Vantage was hunky dory. Fighting homelessness starts with preparing kids for the real world. Not preparing them for useless information that'll never come in handy unless they choose a field that uses that info.

Justin Pulford
2d ago

Not to mention housing costs and inflation. Even if a homeless person does get themselves a job, most don't even know how to build credit to get a loan to be able to get themselves into a home. Because no one ever taught us how to build credit.

Deborah Lempka
1d ago

Omg I have worked full time since 14 years old….. I guess I am blessed but I figured out a long time ago “NO WORK NO EAT”

