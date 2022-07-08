ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Music Week July 8-16 will offer a taste of what music lovers enjoy all year long in Topeka

By Catheryn Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UedDN_0gYppE6P00

With more than 35 live acts in Topeka for Music Week, listeners will have a diverse variety of genres to choose from, including Hispanic and Ukrainian music.

The series is designed to highlight the talent Topeka has to offer, as well as help warm up the city for the 2022 Country Stampede, July 14 through 16.

"This is our opportunity to try to highlight just a little bit of the entertainment that's available to people in Topeka," said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. "You know, this is highlighting one week, but we have a calendar that is filled with things all year round."

Here is just a taste of what music lovers can hear.

Sloppy But Lucky

Sloppy But Lucky is an Irish folk-punk group that raises funds for animals every time it plays.

"We're not in it for the money," said the group's banjo player, Conner Morten. "You know, we're just doing it for fun. And ... when you just don't care about the money, it's more fun that way."

Morten said all tips are donated to a worthy cause.

"We get money from the venue, too, and we usually donate a portion of that," he said.

The only money the group accepts for itself it spends on transportation, Morten said.

Delta Haze

Delta Haze, which will be playing twice during the week, will bring a broad variety of music designed to please every ear.

The group purposefully touches on a little bit of pop, funk, classic rock, blues and country — old and new.

"You're going to touch on somebody out there," said vocalist Dale Garcia. "And that's what we wanted."

"Somebody's gonna say: 'Oh, I remember that song. That's a good song.' And that's why we do what we do. We we like dance music, stuff that's gonna make you get up and dance."

Maria the Mexican

Sisters Tess Cuevas and Maria Cuevas may have inherited their talent from their grandmother Maria Teresa Alonzo Cuevas, who founded Mariachi Estrella, one of the first all-female Mariachi bands in the U.S.

The pair are working with family members to erect a statue downtown in their grandmother's image. They hope to have it completed this year.

The group will perform original pieces in Spanish and English.

Mariia Ratman

A concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees that have come to Topeka with help from the Topeka Refugee Task Force will feature the music of vocalist Mariia Ratman, who recently fled the country to avoid the war.

Ratman, who is multilingual will sing in her native tongue and English.

In addition, Ukrainian natives will share their stories of traveling to the U.S. as well as highlight the difficulties fellow Ukrainians face.

A full list of shows and ticket information

Below is a day-by-day blow of information to make the most of Music Week.

Friday

Benefit Show for Cat Association of Topeka featuring Sloppy but Lucky, 8 to 10:30 p.m., Brass Rail Tavern, 401 N.E. Emmett St. Admission is free. All band tips will be donated to Cat Association of Topeka.

Chuck Briseno, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Happy Basset Barrel House, 510 S.W. 49th St. Admission is $10.

"Hello, Dolly!," dinner at 7:30 p.m., show to follow, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. (See theater website for ticket prices, additional showtimes, etc.)

D.J. Roman Ruiz, 8 p.m., High Tide 21, 10772 Perry Park Drive, Perry.

Baile-Furia del Bravo, 9 p.m., The Villa Event Venue, 2941 S.E. Fremont St.

Wilder Horses, 8 p.m., The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Admission is $10.

Saturday

93 & Alive presenting L$ with special guest Lil Heav'n, 9 p.m., Boobie Trap Bar, 1417 S.W. 6th Ave. Admission $10.

Delta Haze, 8 p.m., High Tide 21, 10772 Perry Park Drive, Perry. Admission free.

Control, 4:30 p.m., Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. Admission is free.

Last Reitz, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Happy Basset Barrel House, 510 S.W. 49th St. Admission is $10.

Heart Break Kidz, 9 p.m., The Brass Rail Tavern, 401 N.E. Emmett St.

Herschel McWilliams, 6:30 p.m., B&B Theatres, 2829 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Justwynmoore Band, 7 p.m., The Burger Stand, 2833 S.W. 29th St.

Megan Luttrell, 2 to 5 p.m., Prairie Fire Winery, 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.

With a Twist, 4 to 7 p.m., Crooked Post Winery, 7397 K-92 highway, Ozawkie.

Banda el Pilar, 9 p.m., The Villa Event Venue, 2941 S.E. Fremont St.

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series featuring Soul 2 Soul and Departure, 6 p.m. to 11:30, The Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th St. Admission free.

Typical Stereo, 7 p.m., Doughboyz Pizzeria, 1312 N. Kansas Ave.

Sunday

Mariia Ratman: Benefit Concert for Ukrainian Refugees, 6 p.m., The Beacon, 420 S.W. 9th St. Admission is $20.

Theody, 10 p.m., Boobie Trap Bar, 1417 W 6th Ave.

Tuesday

Forge Family Festival, 6 p.m., Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Country Kick Off, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Evergy Plaza. Admission is free.

Thursday

Eats & Beats featuring Delta Haze, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Evergy Plaza. Admission is free.

Weda Skirtz, 7 to 10 p.m., Compass Point, 800 N. Kansas Ave. Admission $5.

July 15

Buck Creek, 8 p.m. to midnight, High Tide 21, 10772 Perry Park Drive, Perry.

Caleb Nelsen, 6:30 p.m., B&B Theatres, 2829 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Craigzlist Killerz, 7 p.m., Doughboyz Pizzeria, 1312 N. Kansas Ave.

Lazy Wayne Band, 8 to 11 p.m., Happy Basset Barrel House, 510 S.W. 49th St. Admission free.

Just One More Band, 8 p.m., Compass Point, 800 N. Kansas Ave. Admission is $5.

Maria the Mexican – NOTO Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., Redbud Park, 935 N. Kansas Ave.

Steve Kile Band, 8 to 11 p.m., The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St.

The Brothers Blue, 7 p.m., Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave.

July 16

Howard Mahan Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Burger Stand, 2833 S.W. 29th St.

Kid Frost La Raza Tour 2022, 9 p.m., 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

Damaris with opener Ellie LeBar, 6 to 10 p.m., Compass Point, 800 N. Kansas Ave. Admission $5.

Colin Nichols, 2 to 5 p.m., Prairie Fire Winery, 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.

Shandee Layne, 7:30 p.m., Happy Basset Barrel House, 6044 S.W. 29th St.

Wildstreet/Ganoderma, 8 to 11 p.m., Boobie Trap Bar, 1417 SW. 6th Ave.

Visit Topeka's Dixon recommended following such venues as TPAC, Jayhawk Theatre and Redbud Park on social media year round. Visit Topeka's website is another source for information on upcoming events.

Catheryn Hrenchir is a feature writer for The Topeka-Capital Journal. She can be reached at chrenchir.gannett.com or (785) 817-6383.

