Sturgis, MI

Police pursuit ends in arrests

By Dan Cherry
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
The Sturgis Department of Public Safety reported July 7 that police saw a vehicle identified as being stolen driving north on North Nottawa Street near Memorial Drive at 7:56 p.m. July 1. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north on M-66 and out of the city.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, tried to evade police by driving through a field near M-66 and Marvin Road, but became stuck. The driver and his passenger fled on foot into a nearby woods. The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and Sturgis K9 Odin was deployed to locate the passenger. Odin tracked the passenger through the woods and into a swamp, where police took the person into custody.

Both were held at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, Colon Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan State Police assisted Sturgis officers.

Sturgis Journal

