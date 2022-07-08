Police pursuit ends in arrests

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety reported July 7 that police saw a vehicle identified as being stolen driving north on North Nottawa Street near Memorial Drive at 7:56 p.m. July 1. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north on M-66 and out of the city.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, tried to evade police by driving through a field near M-66 and Marvin Road, but became stuck. The driver and his passenger fled on foot into a nearby woods. The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and Sturgis K9 Odin was deployed to locate the passenger. Odin tracked the passenger through the woods and into a swamp, where police took the person into custody.

Both were held at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, Colon Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan State Police assisted Sturgis officers.