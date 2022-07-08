ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, AL

Alabama Soldier, athlete to represent America in 2022 World Games

By Spc. Cody Muzio
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geR4y_0gYpnRpg00

COLUMBIANA, Ala. — When Alabama National Guard Pfc. Elioenai Campos enters the coliseum in July, it will be the culmination of 26 years’ worth of literal blood, sweat, and tears.

Campos, an infantryman assigned to the 1-167th Infantry Battalion, will represent the United States in jiu-jitsu at the 2022 World Games on July 15 in Birmingham. The World Games is an international multi-discipline competition similar to (and organized in coordination with) the Olympics held every four years to recognize the best athletes in more than 30 unique sports.

“It’s incredible,” Campos said. “It feels like everything in my life and everything I have been doing has happened for this moment right now.”

Campos is a native of Manaus, Brazil, where he grew up too poor to afford more than two meals a day. At 10 years old, he said, he started working to help earn money for his family — and to buy his first jiu-jitsu gi.

To escape their poverty, his father encouraged him to “not just leave the city, but leave the country.” Campos saw Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) as his ticket to do so.

After more than a decade of training, he earned the opportunity to compete for the 2011 South American BJJ Championship. Due to a lack of money and sponsorship, Campos slept on the floor of an Argentinian police station the night before the tournament, but he still managed to claim the gold the next day.

“When I won, I finally felt like it is worth it to give everything—every little bit that you’ve got — for something bigger,” he said.

Winning the continent’s top prize, he said, gave him the athletic credentials he needed to get a visa approved and fund his move to the United States.

Since then, he has opened his own dojo in Columbiana and joined the Alabama National Guard to give back to the country he worked his entire life to get to.

Col. Mike Davenport, Alabama National Guard director of military support, met Campos through their shared passion for the BJJ sport.

“He’s a higher belt than me, so I’ve always seen him in competitions and watched him roll,” Davenport said. “I’ve always been impressed with him. Whatever he does, he does 100 percent and with his whole heart. And not just 100 percent physical effort. He puts everything into it.”

That’s why, Davenport added, he was eager to help Campos through the enlistment process and why Campos’s graduation from U.S. Army Basic Combat Training in 2021 was a “huge win.”

“Knowing his story, I was willing to go to bat for him” he said. “He’s dedicated to doing what needs to be done, he has the tenacity to go after what needs to be gone after, and he has a genuine heartfelt love and desire to do the best he can do for his country.

“You can’t buy that kind of patriotism,” Davenport said.

To prepare for the World Games, Campos has traveled the state, country, and even back to Brazil for intensive training with masters of the sport.

But even at home, he said, his life has been acutely regimented in order to be in top shape.

Campos trains at three different gyms four times per day five days per week, along with a different training program on Saturdays and only one rest day each Sunday. His diet and supplement intake are also regulated to keep him strong, energized, and at his registered competition weight, all while staying under the strict anti-doping policies enforced by the International World Games Association and Olympic Committee.

It’s the kind of dedication others called him crazy for when he was younger, but he said it would only be crazy if he quit.

“You can’t give up on things until you give the last of yourself,” he said. “If you’re still sweating, it means there’s still more in you to give. Until you dry up completely, you need to keep working and working.”

After so much training and a life of preparation, Campos said he’s ready to win it all at the World Games.

“Thinking about all my work and my journey and all my support,” he said, “it can’t go wrong. I’m just gonna go get something that’s mine. I just have to go get it.”

Davenport agreed.

“I think he’s gonna win it,” he said.

“He’s got the skill, he’s got the physical ability, and if it comes down to desire and drive,” Davenport paused, raising his eyebrows and shaking his head, “you ain’t gonna beat him.”

As the walls of Campos’s dojo — lined with dozens of medals — can attest, he’s won many tournaments before, but he says there’s one big difference this time.

“This time,” Campos said, “I’m not fighting for myself, I’m not fighting for a team… I’m not fighting for the city.

“I will have a U.S. flag on my back, fighting for this nation.”

The World Games 2022 jiu-jitsu matches are scheduled for July 15-16 starting at 9 a.m. both days at Birmingham Southern College’s Bill Battle Coliseum and can be viewed in-person through ticket purchases at www.twg2022.com or streamed live online at www.olympics.com. Campos is scheduled to fight in the men’s 85kg weight class.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Clotilda descendants mark anniversary in Alabama of last slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. — Descendants of the last African people abducted into slavery and brought to America's shores gathered to pay tribute to their ancestors. The relatives of the 110 people aboard the schooner Clotilda, the the last known slave ship to America, held a ceremony in Alabama to mark the anniversary of the landing of the vessel.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.   Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.   Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.  Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races....
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Columbiana, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Columbiana, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington Casket expanding to serve North Alabama

Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Go see skydivers compete in The World Games 2022

World-class skydivers are coming to Birmingham to compete in The World Games 2022 Birmingham (TWG 2022). From July 9-11, people can head on down to Barber Motorsports Park to watch these amazing athletes in action. Read on to hear all about it. Canopy Skydiving. At TWG 2022, skydivers will be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Davenport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 World Games#Doping#United States#Jiu Jitsu#South American#Argentinian
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County ready for national attention

The opportunity is ripe for the picking in Shelby County over the next two weeks. A typical Southern term typically reserved for peaches, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, this summer, it has a slightly different meaning. With The World Games starting this week, thousands of worldwide visitors will make their way...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine. In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
uab.edu

The risk of mixing alcohol and Alabama summer heat

Warm weather makes people want to be outside, congregate with friends and grab an adult beverage from the cooler as a refreshment. With The World Games taking place in Birmingham in the middle of summer, for many a leisurely day of watching sports may lend itself to having a few alcoholic drinks. But paired with the extreme Alabama heat and humidity, excessive alcohol intake can lead to significant health concerns, like severe dehydration and even hospitalization if not monitored.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama COVID hospitalizations rise, fueled by BA.4 and BA.5 variants

COVID is making a comeback in Alabama. For the first time since the first omicron wave receded, Alabama’s hospitals reported more than 500 COVID-19 inpatients this week. That number, while still well short of some previous spikes, has steadily increased over the last two months, as the new, more contagious versions of the virus - the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain - have spread rapidly, even among vaccinated and previously infected people.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

How to stay safe at Alabama’s new City Walk Skatepark

Now, you really can take a flying leap, with a little help from your trusty skateboard and the Southeast’s newest venue for skateboarding fun, City Walk Skatepark. The hot new venue is being celebrated by skateboard enthusiasts young and old for its professional-level equipment and atmosphere. But before you drop in and attempt that backside 180, take a few tips from University of Alabama at Birmingham Sports and Exercise physician Dr. Thomas Evely, about how to stay safe while shredding your next run.
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy