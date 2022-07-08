ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So far, district elections have failed Palm Springs: Statue and warehouse decisions prove it

By Frank Tysen
The Desert Sun
I used to think that having district elections for city council would be a good thing for democracy. After all, candidates would have only a fifth of the population to canvas, increasing the opportunity to have more personal contact with the electorate. Also, this would not require the kind of money that the at-large elections were costing. The last election proved me wrong on that score as Christy Holstege felt the need to raise over $100,000 to combat a former council member in Palm Springs.

The real problem of district elections in a small town is that each citizen only gets to vote for one councilperson instead of five, dramatically minimizing the influence of the voter. Consequently, those who get elected can easily ignore those not in his or her district, which can breed a certain arrogance.

I was shocked to see the way our present council rebuffed the part of the electorate that was not happy over the placement of the "Forever Marilyn" statue. It seems to me that it should have been easy to move it a few feet into the park rather than impeding access to the art museum. Let’s not forget that one of the reasons for the redevelopment was to give the museum more visibility.

Another conflicted issue was the moving of the Frank Bogart statue from City Hall, something that again was opposed by a large segment of the community. Once more they were completely rebuffed. The council simply ignored that the main reason for the clearance of Section 14 was to benefit the Agua Caliente tribe. It finally had secured federal approval to lease their land for 99 years, something that was essential to their economic progress.

This more youthful council also seems to lack an appreciation for Palm Springs' history and its unique character. The city's essence is so important to residents and tourists alike. When the huge hockey stadium threatened to destroy the heart of our town, they were weak in opposing it in that location. All they could think of was to blanket the town with parking meters to minimize the parking problem that would have come with such an oversized development.

Yet when the opportunity emerged to open up the town to the unsightly monster warehouses, they could not wait to prostitute the community's charm and tranquility just for more revenue. They did not even want to listen to the planning commission and rushed to adopt an ordinance allowing 100-foot-tall, oversized monstrosities on the north end of town.

I don't know whether they are aware, but in the past concerned citizens have fought many battles against similar threats. One was a huge cement plant opposed by Nellie Coffman and friends. In the 1960s, I was very much involved in stopping two proposed oil refineries west of us and a decade ago I also worked to stop a 10,000-inmate jail at the entrance to town.

What bothers me most about this council is that at least two of them seem to be more interested in using their council positions as stepping-stones to higher office. This is something I can't recall ever happening in the past.

Given all this, it seems important that more of our citizens, regardless of where they live, need to weigh in on these district elections to encourage or give support to those candidates who truly wish to serve the real interests of the entire city.

I am worried that at least one candidate, Ron deHarte, has a very narrow concern, one he demonstrated with his battle to take down the Bogert statue, which has only created more division in the city. On the other hand, there is a perfect candidate for a broader view of our city, Renee Brown, who was not only born here but also lived here all her life while raising three children. Most important is her knowledge and aesthetic values as she has been working with the Historical Society as associate curator, which gives her an invaluable perspective.

We do need a broad-based, truly diverse city council if we are going to continue to have the kind of city that most of us came here for. Lastly, I do strongly appeal to Christy Holstege that she revisit the warehouse zoning and scale it way back before she departs for Sacramento instead of leaving us with the mess to clean up. After all, there are already two more applications for the monsters.

Frank Tysen is a Fulbright Scholar, a Guggenheim Fellow and former professor of urban and regional planning USC. Email him at frankjtysen@gmail.com.

