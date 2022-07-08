ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants.

The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning of the 2-1 win Thursday at Petco Park in San Diego. Profar was responsive and raised his first to acknowledge the crowd as he left the field on a cart.

The Padres said early Friday that he was treated at UC San Diego Health and they will "provide additional updates when available."

"No tingling or anything in the arms," Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters. "I think what we're worried about most is a concussion at this point, but they're checking everything out."

Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella was at the plate during the scary sequence. La Stella fell behind 0-1 in the count against Padres starter Joe Musgrove.

La Stella hit Musgrove's second offering high to shallow left field. Profar eyed the fly ball as Abrams sprinted out of the infield dirt and gave chase.

Abrams then stuck up his glove and snagged the second out of the inning, but Profar also dived into the area. Abrams' knee appeared to hit Profar in the face, which caused Profar's head to snap back.

Profar and Abrams both stayed on the ground and writhed in pain, but Abrams eventually got to his feet.

Petco Park's medical team tended to Profar and he later attempted to walk off the field, but the outfielder collapsed in the infield dirt. He was then transported to the hospital.

Profar, 29, its hitting .242 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs through 83 games this season. The veteran outfielder is signed through 2024, with contract options in each of the next two seasons.

Pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to lead the Padres to Thursday's triumph. Padres star Manny Machado hit a solo home run in the victory.

Musgrove allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings, but was not on the record for a decision.

The Padres (48-36) will host the Giants (41-40) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Petco Park.

