Gentleman Jack fans 'disgusted' by axing — but there's hope

Gentleman Jack might have been axed by HBO, but there's a possibility that the show could continue at the BBC!

Yesterday, Deadline (opens in new tab)revealed that HBO had decided not to proceed with another season of Gentleman Jack, a little over a month after Gentleman Jack season 2 finished airing on HBO.

Despite the sad news, Metro (opens in new tab) has reported that there could be hope for another season of the period drama yet, as it sounds like the BBC hasn't given up on the show.

Speaking to the publication, a BBC spokesperson said: "We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally [Wainwright, creator] about what's next."

This came just after the original announcement from HBO, which was full of praise for Sally Wainwright and lead actresses Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle.

Their statement read: "HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack. When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series' creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it's been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister's journey has resonated with viewers.

"We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life. We'd also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons."

Fans were devastated by the news that the show would be canceled, but are nevertheless hopeful that the Beeb will try to save it from cancellation!

One fan wrote: "I can't even put into words how I am feeling right now because I'm so upset however hearing about the sad news I am determined to still fight for the show please @BBCOne renew gentleman jack this show means so much let's fight for the show".

Another said: "Disgusted with the news that HBO will not continue with Gentleman Jack. BBC and @LookoutPointTV need to continue with another partner surely this can't be the end #SaveGentlemanJack"

A third simply added: "Gentleman Jack not getting renewed is deeply deeply mean."

Both seasons of Gentleman Jack are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on HBO Max in the US.

