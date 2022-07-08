Man, 76, found in Maryland after going missing from Zoar home

A 76-year-old man reported missing from Zoar has been found in Maryland after he drove all night, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. A dispatcher said Friday morning that he had nearly reached Baltimore.

The man's son told a deputy on Thursday night that his father had not been seen or heard from since about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Michael Lane resident reported that his father has the early signs of dementia, and had been progressively forgetting things over the last several months.

The deputy immediately made a request to have the missing man's cell phone tracked.