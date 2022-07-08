ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Faith leaders in Lexington urge further action on gun restrictions

 3 days ago

Leaders in Lexington’s Jewish and Catholic faiths will participate in a prayer vigil Friday night at Temple Adath Israel. It is intended to offer prayer for those affected by the Fourth of July mass shooting in Chicago and to urge lawmakers to enact further gun restrictions. John Stowe is the bishop for the Blue Grass Catholic Diocese. Bishop Stowe said a catholic leader in Chicago noted the right to bear arms was not handed down from Mount Sinai- a reference to the ten commandments.

“It’s historically conditioned. It had a purpose and a place in a time in our history, but it can be so sacrosanct that it can’t be touched or that we cannot make laws that are more appropriate for our time and place, given the caliber of weapons that are available and the need for public safety,” said Stowe.

Rabbi David Wirtshafter said at the time of the framing of the constitution, there was not a repeating rifle. Wirtshafter said there is an opportunity for reaching some consensus. He cites the enactment of drunk driving laws decades ago.

“Hollywood and TV made a concerted effort to stop romanticizing or satirizing drunken driving, to make it look cute or funny or like a rite of passage. We can to the same thing when it comes to guns,” said Wirtshafter.

Both clergymen say lawmakers need to do more to restrict access to high-power assault weapons. The prayer vigil will be held at seven o clock at the Ashland Avenue synagogue. Wirtshafter noted attendees are asked to bring proof of COVID vaccination and wear masks.

Here's more with Rabbi Wirtshafter and Bishop Stowe. The first voice you'll hear is David Wirtshafter:

