ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Where Memphis Tigers stand with Big 12 expansion, and what about the ACC?

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

It was just two months ago when Memphis , along with city officials, unveiled a plan of up to $200 million to renovate Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium . Athletics director Laird Veatch said the upgrade was partially done to appeal to schools for conference realignment.

“We’ve all had the opportunity to see, really, all the Big 12 stadiums and other stadiums across the country,” Veatch said then. “We need to look like we belong and this is the kind of stadium that looks like it belongs in that club.”

That club might be harder to join now. Southern Cal and UCLA announcing they’ll join the Big Ten in 2024 means Memphis could be left out once again as conferences scramble around the Tigers.

The Big 12 – which Memphis tried to join last decade – is having discussions to add four to six Pac-12 teams, according to CBS Sports. That comes after the conference adds Central Florida, Houston, Cincinnati and Brigham Young on July 1, 2023.

So where does that leave Memphis? Stuck in limbo and way down the Big 12’s priority list, if on there at all.

Per CBS Sports and The Athletic, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado are the main Big 12 targets with Oregon and Washington also in the mix. The first four make sense with Arizona’s market size and proximity to Texas, Colorado being a former Big 12 member and Utah as the defending Pac-12 champion.

GIANNOTTO: Memphis is reimagining Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium the right way. Will the Big 12 notice?

More: What we know: College football expansion evolving as Big Ten, Pac-12 face more decisions

WOLKEN: With USC, UCLA bound for Big Ten, college sports becomes another corporate proxy war

That proposal would make the Big 12 a 16- or 18-team league. It could still expand but would Memphis feel good about being a 19th or 20th team priority? Maybe, but those plans show who the Big 12 is eyeing at the moment and it's not the Tigers.

The Big 12 appears more unlikely than ever at this point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnXtf_0gYpmOSw00

What about Memphis to the ACC? The ACC schools are locked into a grant of rights agreement until 2036 through their television deal with ESPN, but it might not stop some of their elite brands – Clemson, Florida State, Duke, North Carolina – from seeking better deals sooner.

The ACC could add members, but how does Memphis fit besides an old rivalry with Louisville? The Tigers have only faced two ACC teams in football since 2012, so there’s no built-in relationships.  It’s tempting to imagine Memphis basketball facing Duke, North Carolina or Louisville but is that enough to draw interest since football drives realignment?

Memphis would be an even lesser priority to a region it has little ties to. So, the only option is wait and build.

The stadium renovations, scheduled to start after the 2023 season, are much needed along with the new turf field installed in June. The fans, city and the football team — which has fallen toward mediocrity after emerging as a premier Group of Five program — deserve a facility with fresh paint, great visuals, and more amenities to go along with Liberty Park’s Memphis Sports & Events Center on track to open this fall.

The university and the city still need to sort out how much public funding will be required along with private support. Perhaps this new wave of realignment buys them more time to get that together.

But what’s clear is Memphis can’t just beg or will its way into a power conference. The Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to save their interests and those doesn’t involve the Tigers. That’s the nature of college football as a business – no matter what schools like Memphis want, the wants of the bigger schools matter more.

The Tigers’ slim hopes for the Big 12 were stronger two months ago with Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium planning for a facelift. Thanks to USC and UCLA, those dreams look dashed as Memphis has to watch and wonder what's next while positioning itself for a better situation.

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter ( @Evan_B ) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Where Memphis Tigers stand with Big 12 expansion, and what about the ACC?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN’S MADISON BOOKER SCORES 4 POINTS, HAS TEAM-HIGH 9 REBOUNDS TO HELP TEAM USA TO OPENING ROUND WIN IN WORLD CUP IN HUNGARY

Germantown High junior guard Madison Booker – the two-time Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Girls Basketball Player of the Year and 2021 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year – started, scored four points, and had a team-high nine rebounds to help the 2022 USA Basketball U17 Women’s Basketball Team to a 78-49 victory over Mali Saturday in the first round of the FIBA Women’s U17 World Cup in Hungary.
GERMANTOWN, TN
styleblueprint.com

Meet Shelby Tucker of Shelby Jewel

While many women dream of working in fashion simply because they love clothes, Shelby Jewel’s shop owner and blogger Shelby Tucker has a more business-minded approach. She loves the styling, of course, but she’s also a savvy entrepreneur. Over only three years, she built her online boutique — from an idea to explore her passion for business and customer experience to a brick-and-mortar retail store.
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

Juggling Drinks Is Mother of Invention for Memphis Woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Natalie Boyatt looks at the pile of prototypes in her garage and sees the last seven years of her life. Her quest to design a drink carrier with a lock-in-place handle includes the clunky, wooden version that was so big, when folded up, it looked like a shoeshine kit. She shakes her head at the sight of it.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
City
Louisville, TN
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
State
Oregon State
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
Utah State
wtxl.com

Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player's slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been sentenced on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the long-running case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Friday sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for each of the conspiracy and attempted murder charges. Turner was convicted March 21 in the slaying of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. The slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 man dead in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Brockcrest Cove. They located a deceased man on the scene. Police said there were men seen running from the area, and one had a handgun.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'The man for all seasons' | Bobby O'Jay street dedication unveiled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, radio DJ Bobby O'Jay was officially honored on Union Avenue and November 6th Street. Council members voted unanimously in May to dedicate Union Avenue, from Riverside Drive to South Main Street, to the former host of WDIA . Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen spoke at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#Big 12#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#Cbs Sports#American Football#Acc#Athletics#Brigham Young#Giannotto
Travel Channel

National Dive Bar Day: Is There a Portal To Hell In Memphis?

National Dive Bar Day is July 7, and a small Memphis joint may be pulling double duty as a dive bar and a portal for dark energy. The building that houses Earnestine and Hazel’s in Memphis, Tennessee has been a church, a store, a hair salon, a cafe, a brothel, and a dive bar — and it has picked up its fair share of paranormal activity.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 critical in triple shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were shot overnight on Elvis Presley Boulevard. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2100 block. at Milton Tires in South Memphis. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. According to the victim’s father, Christopher Robinson, 31, was at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– As many drivers complain about waiting in long lines to get new Tennessee license plates, the state is giving you a small break on registration fees. Tennessee is waiving the state vehicle registration fees for a year starting this month. “It is a welcome discount for the customers. Even though it’s a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
WREG

Suspect admits to accidentally shooting, killing man in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Raleigh has been arrested. The shooting happened Sunday in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove just before 3 p.m. Three witnesses arrived at the victim’s house and found him shot in the head. The victim, identified as Shamon Lancaster was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
RALEIGH, NC
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy