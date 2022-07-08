ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New OKC clinic to give veterans more health care options

By Chris Casteel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTOrT_0gYpmMhU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glshc_0gYpmMhU00

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for an outpatient clinic in north Oklahoma City. The clinic, at 14400 Bogert Parkway, Suite 100, will serve more than 200,000 veterans from five counties in the region, according to the VA.

The facility, which is 23,000 square feet, will provide 10 clinical services and have a staff of 71 employees.

“The North Oklahoma City VA Clinic is a great new addition to the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System," said Paul Gregory, associate director of the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.

"We are dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality care in locations closer to the communities of the veterans we serve. The new clinic will provide multiple clinical services, including Primary Care, Mental Health, Physical Therapy, Dental and more," Gregory said.

"We have increased our outpatient clinic locations throughout Oklahoma and will continue our expansion of services this year with a clinic in Shawnee opening in the fall," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Grant helping Oklahoma cancer patients make it to treatment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As inflation continues to take a toll on Americans, the pain at the pump can lead some families to change their decisions about traveling. However, some Oklahomans don’t have much of a choice. For Oklahomans who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis, getting to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKC vets, shelters seeing rise in deadly virus in cats

Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Shawnee, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gregory
point2homes.com

7500 NW 28th Terrace, Bethany, Oklahoma County, OK, 73008

Wonderful home with so much to offer! 1361 sqft home with 3 bed/2bath and formal dining room. Kitchen with cabinet space and storage. Laundry space off the kitchen leading to the garage. Living room with access to the back patio, and gas fireplace. Primary Bedroom with bay style window and private bathroom. Primary bathroom features a walk in shower, and storage space. Spacious guest bedrooms 1 and 2 both with large closets. Guest bath with shower/tub combo. This home is packed with potential!
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Photos: OKC Animal Welfare at 156% capacity for dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to spend the summer with, look no further than Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. Officials say they currently have 46 dogs, 21 cats, and 7 rabbits available for adoption. The shelter says there are so many others that could be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care#Va Clinic#Mental Health
city-sentinel.com

Where is my husband, Richard?

Barry van Treese was murdered on January 7th, 1997, in the state of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma by Justin Sneed, the accomplice of Richard Glossip, a death row inmate currently awaiting execution on Oklahoma Death Row, scheduled to die, September 22nd, 2022. Of course, Richard is – innocent -- As are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOCO

OG&E crews work to restore power across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are still working to restore power across Oklahoma City. It has been nearly 24 hours since storms stretched across Oklahoma. On Saturday night, about 3,800 customers are still without power, mostly in the OKC metro. OG&E is working to restore power...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy