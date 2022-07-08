ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Nuclear waste oversight in New Mexico gets $12M from feds as state permit underway

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTTKe_0gYpmLol00

State oversight activities at a nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad received about $12 million in federal funds provided to two agencies by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The money will pay for the State of New Mexico’s work to ensure safe operations at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, a repository about 26 miles east of Carlsbad where nuclear waste is permanently disposed of via burial in a salt deposit 2,000 feet underground.

Transuranic (TRU) waste, made up of clothing materials and equipment irradiated during nuclear activities, is trucked to WIPP from sites across the U.S.

More: Biden signs bill giving New Mexico 2 more years to fight for nuclear exposure reparations

To assist with transportation of waste to WIPP, the State’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (ENMNRD) was granted about $6.2 million by the DOE through its New Mexico Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) Transportation Safety Program.

Since the facility began accepting waste in 1999, WIPP drivers covered about 15.7 million loaded miles as of July 2, per the latest records.

Shipments from Idaho National Laboratory traveled the furthest at about 9.3 million miles, while that facility also sent the most shipments at 6,683.

More: More nuclear waste could be stored at New Mexico-Texas border. Here's what we know

Idaho was followed by the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, which had about 2.5 million miles traveled for its 1,683 shipments – the third-most among WIPP’s 13 generator sites.

Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico sent the fourth-most shipments at 1,525, but drivers from that site only covered 521,550 miles, records show.

The now-closed Rocky Flats Environment Technology Site near Denver had the third-most distance traveled at about 1.4 million miles, and the second-most shipments at 2,045.

More: Nuclear waste project near Carlsbad delayed again amid federal safety inquiry

“The State of New Mexico will continue to provide planning and preparations for the safe and uneventful transportation of radioactive waste in and through the state of New Mexico,” read a statement from the DOE.

After waste gets to the WIPP, the State of New Mexico also has a hand in monitoring the facility’s environmental impacts through its waste disposal, mining and all other operations.

For those activities, the New Mexico Environment Department was granted about $6 million by the DOE.

More: Why are federal watchdogs concerned about nuclear waste site near Carlsbad?

NMED’s role at WIPP includes oversight of a permit the DOE holds with the state regulatory agency which is renewed every 10 years.

The approval process for that permit is underway and a draft was likely to be released in August or September, said Reinhard Knerr, manager of the DOE’s Carlsbad Field Office (CBFO).

It will include plans for two additional disposal panels intended to make up for space lost to contamination during an accidental radiological release in 2014, which led to a three-year shutdown of WIPP’s primary operations.

More: Why the Department of Energy wants $463 million for nuclear waste facility near Carlsbad

On May 13, NMED issued a letter to the CBFO citing the renewal application’s incompleteness, chiefly calling for the DOE to propose a final closure date for the site.

The previous permit, which expired in 2020, included a closure date of 2024 which was removed in the renewal proposal.

This was chief among the NMED’s concerns, records show.

More: South Carolina nuclear site sends final waste shipment to Carlsbad-area repository

“Please propose an operating period closure date (i.e., month, day, year) to be added to the Permit to realistically portray the operating period of the WIPP facility based on waste projections and within volume limits set by the Land Withdrawal Act (LWA),” read NMED’s letter known as a technical incompleteness determination (TID).

In its response to the TID, the CBFO argued an exact closure date was not required as WIPP’s mission was to emplace the 6.2 million cubic feet of TRU waste as required by the Land Withdrawal Act regardless of the timeline.

That could take as long as until 2080, Knerr said, as TRU waste is continuously generated around the country.

More: New Mexico has 2 years to fight for nuclear downwinder reparations, bill clears U.S. House

“It’s not an enforceable aspect. It’s a planning tool,” he said of the previous closure date. “It’s our mission to dispose of that amount of waste, and we’ll continue doing so unless something changes at a higher level.”

Other concerns outlined in the TID included the need for language in the permit to address the disposition of equipment at the end of WIPP’s operating period, the closure of some waste panels, define NMED’s authority to suspend waste shipments from certain facilities and NMED’s review capabilities for such facilities.

“The NMED already has the statutory authority to suspend receipt of waste shipments at the WIPP facility if there is evidence of an imminent hazard to human health or the environment,” read CBFO’s response.

WIPP spokesman Bobby St. John said the facility, DOE and primary contractor Nuclear Waste Partnership worked closely with the State of New Mexico during WIPP's more than 20 years of nuclear waste disposal.

He said the facility brought more than $800 million in revenue to the state in the last decade, and WIPP workers average about 2,500 volunteer hours a year in the local community near the site.

"DOE and NWP greatly value our relationship with the State of New Mexico and we look forward to continuing to work with our State regulators to ensure ongoing compliance with our WIPP Hazardous Waste Facility Permit," St. John said in a statement.

"WIPP will continue to work closely with the State of New Mexico and the New Mexico Environment Department on periodic facility inspections and to process permit modification requests necessary to ensure the safe and compliant operation of the WIPP facility well into the future."

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Nuclear waste oversight in New Mexico gets $12M from feds as state permit underway

Comments / 2

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico Governor announced multiple state infrastructure investments

CLOVIS, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release on Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple infrastructure investments and transformational projects that were aimed at growing health care staffing, securing a long-term water source, and supporting area seniors. Grisham announced that $30 million in state funding would go towards the Eastern New Mexico Water […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
krwg.org

Fronteras- COVID-19 Recovery in Southern New Mexico

The Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative is working on. a reporting project to shine light on COVID-19 recovery in the region. The collaborative is working to implement solutions journalism. into the project. Reporter Reyes Mata III with the collaborative shares. an update on his work covering COVID-19 recovery in southern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kunm.org

SAT: Secretary Haaland touring nationwide with investigating government-backed boarding schools in mind, New Mexico national forest supervisor gets new post, + More

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses – By Sean Murphy, Associated Press. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, NM
Business
State
New Mexico State
Carlsbad, NM
Government
Carlsbad, NM
Industry
City
Carlsbad, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 660: Los Alamos County Continues To Lead New Mexico In COVID Cases, Now Second In United States

This chart displays the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses per 100,000 people by county in New Mexico. Los Alamos County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 diagnoses, as has been the case throughout most of the latest surge. Furthermore, Los Alamos County is now second out of 3,006 counties in the United States. Source: New York Times. Created by.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Hazardous Waste#Nuclear Power#Waste Disposal#State#The State Of New Mexico#Doe#Idaho National Laboratory#The Savannah River Site
KRQE News 13

State money will help with Roswell flooding damage

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – As monsoon season continues to sweep across the state, one southeast New Mexico community is about to receive some massive help from the state. Last month, flooding in Roswell damaged homes and washed away a bridge. Saturday, the state announced it’s putting $1.7 million into Roswell to make sure it doesn’t happen […]
ROSWELL, NM
ksfr.org

Lawmakers Consider Creating The Public Bank Of New Mexico

State lawmakers are once again considering legislation to establish a Public Bank of New Mexico. The Investments and Pension Oversight Committee met last week at Roundhouse to hear about the proposal and other issues. A presentation from the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity told legislators that the bank would increase...
POLITICS
krwg.org

Electric vehicle charging stations planned for interstates in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle. charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal. infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few. populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KRQE News 13

3 people file legal challenge to New Mexico’s abortion ban repeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico senator David Gallegos of Eunice, along with former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg and Roswell resident Larry Market filed a complaint in district court on June 27 challenging the state’s abortion ban repeal. They say the state does not have a law that specifically allows abortion procedures. The plaintiffs argue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New Mexico and Texas reach agreement over rights to water in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- An agreement between New Mexico and Texas has been reached over the rights to water in the Rio Grande ahead of a tentative scheduled trial on the matter, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. Both states have agreed to continue negotiations, potentially saving taxpayers...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy