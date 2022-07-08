ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle To Offer Real Madrid £20m For Three-Time Champions League Winner Marco Asensio

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Asensio has spent the last six seasons with Real but has just one year left on his current contract.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to make an offer for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The 26-year-old could therefore be available for a knocked-down price this summer.

Indeed, journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that Newcastle are poised to offer just £20 million for the Spain international, who is a three-time Champions League winner with Real.

That offer is only marginally below the €25m-€30m (£21.6m-£25.8m) price tag that Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this week had been placed on Asensio's head by Real.

Marco Asensio has won the UEFA Champions League three times with Real Madrid

A move from Madrid to Newcastle would be a step down for Asensio in terms of footballing level, but he would likely get a lot more game time at St James' Park.

That may be a significant factor for Asensio as he will be desperate to be given the chance to earn a place in Spain's squad for the World Cup in November.

Asensio has played 28 times for Spain at senior level, but has only represented his country four times in the past three years.

