Doja Cat Calls Out ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp for Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat is fired up. The singer took to Instagram Live on Thursday night (July 7) to vent about her dating grievances with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp after the teen actor posted what she said were private messages between them in which she inquired about being set up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

“Let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said in the video. “To be fair, this is a kid. I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even … there’s no way he’s over, like, 21.” (He’s 17, for the record, and “he’s 17” has since become a trending topic on Twitter, with tweets pointing out to the singer the actor’s age.)

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s–t. I’m trying to be super fair,” she continued. “You do dumb s–t, you say dumb s–t, you f–k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f–k-ups so I don’t f–k up again.”

The problem, she said, was the fact that Schnapp posted their private conversation, which was, in her terminology, “so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s–t. That’s like weasel s–t.” Keeping her cool and smiling throughout, Doja offered that she doesn’t think this one action “encapsulates his entire personality,” offering that perhaps the actor who plays sensitive fan-favorite monster hunter Will Byers is not a “whole snake.”

“But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she said. At press time, it did not appear that Schnapp had reacted to Doja’s video.

The whole imbroglio began a month ago when Doja, 26, first revealed her infatuation with season four’s breakout metal-loving dungeon master Eddie Munson, tweeting, “Joseph Quinn fine as s–t.” That led to Schnapp suggesting that she slide into the 29-year-old British actor’s DMs in a TikTok in which he shared since-deleted, apparently private direct messages with the singer about her desire to find out more about Quinn.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” she asked in the messages. “Wait no. Does he have a gf?” she added. After Schnapp’s advice, Doja revealed that she didn’t have Quinn’s socials information, writing, “He doesn’t have a dm to slide in,” after which the teen star provided a link to Quinn’s Instagram account.

And while it doesn’t appear that Quinn had responded so far, he has gotten high praise from Metallica for his character’s face-melting run through “Master of Puppets” in the epic two-hour season four finale.

Watch Doja’s response below.