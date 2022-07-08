ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Doja Cat Calls Out ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp for Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Doja Cat is fired up. The singer took to Instagram Live on Thursday night (July 7) to vent about her dating grievances with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp after the teen actor posted what she said were private messages between them in which she inquired about being set up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

“Let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said in the video. “To be fair, this is a kid. I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even … there’s no way he’s over, like, 21.” (He’s 17, for the record, and “he’s 17” has since become a trending topic on Twitter, with tweets pointing out to the singer the actor’s age.)

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s–t. I’m trying to be super fair,” she continued. “You do dumb s–t, you say dumb s–t, you f–k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f–k-ups so I don’t f–k up again.”

The problem, she said, was the fact that Schnapp posted their private conversation, which was, in her terminology, “so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s–t. That’s like weasel s–t.” Keeping her cool and smiling throughout, Doja offered that she doesn’t think this one action “encapsulates his entire personality,” offering that perhaps the actor who plays sensitive fan-favorite monster hunter Will Byers is not a “whole snake.”

“But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she said. At press time, it did not appear that Schnapp had reacted to Doja’s video.

The whole imbroglio began a month ago when Doja, 26, first revealed her infatuation with season four’s breakout metal-loving dungeon master Eddie Munson, tweeting, “Joseph Quinn fine as s–t.” That led to Schnapp suggesting that she slide into the 29-year-old British actor’s DMs in a TikTok in which he shared since-deleted, apparently private direct messages with the singer about her desire to find out more about Quinn.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” she asked in the messages. “Wait no. Does he have a gf?” she added. After Schnapp’s advice, Doja revealed that she didn’t have Quinn’s socials information, writing, “He doesn’t have a dm to slide in,” after which the teen star provided a link to Quinn’s Instagram account.

And while it doesn’t appear that Quinn had responded so far, he has gotten high praise from Metallica for his character’s face-melting run through “Master of Puppets” in the epic two-hour season four finale.

Watch Doja’s response below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand after season 4 criticism

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Nick Jonas
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Dms
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp celebrates trial victory with new tattoo, and the meaning behind it seems to forecast what’s next for the famous actor

Actor Johnny Depp recently added to his already vast menagerie of tattoos, but this time, the tattoo has a post-trial victory significance. Even diehard fans of the Edward Scissorhands actor would be hard-pressed to find photos of the Hollywood superstar without ink, as Johnny Depp has been a fan and collector of tattoos since he was young. Over the years, the list of Johnny Depp tattoos has continued to grow. Depp has gotten tattoos on his left hand, his left arm, his right hand, his right arm, his chest, and other places on his body.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy