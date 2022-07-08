ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hit-and-run sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II6VQ_0gYplKyF00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run crash in Kansas City sent a pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the victim was standing in the first lane of Independence Avenue, just east of Brighton Avenue.

At about 1:23 a.m., a red sedan headed west on Independence Avenue struck the victim and did not stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now in serious condition.

The Kansas City Police Department continues to investigate the incident and urges anyone who may have information to call the TIPS Hotline at 915-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Three wounded in Sunday morning shooting west of Peculiar, suspect arrested

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - EMS took three people to a hospital Sunday morning after they were wounded in a shooting in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement arrived at a location in the 7600 block of East 233rd Street west of Peculiar due to a call of shots being fired just after 12:40 a.m.
PECULIAR, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, MO
KMBC.com

Man charged in 2019 downtown Kansas City homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Timothy Fernandez has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of Michael E. Bryan. The judge convicted Fernandez guilty of 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action following a bench trial in April. Friday the judge sentenced Fernandez to 27 years...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

7-year-old-girl injured in crash on Highway 36

A seven-year-old girl from Hiawatha, Kansas was hurt Saturday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled off Highway 36 at Stewartsville. The girl was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. She was a passenger in the SUV driven by 57-year-old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas who was not reported hurt.
HIAWATHA, KS
northeastnews.net

Pedestrian suffers injuries in Independence Ave. hit and run

A pedestrian standing in the roadway near Independence Avenue and Brighton was struck by a car and left with critical injuries early Friday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., Kansas City Police Department officers responded to the area and located the victim. The initial investigation determined that the pedestrian was standing...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#City Police#Traffic Accident#Fox4 News
northwestmoinfo.com

Child Injured in Crash Near Stewartsville

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident near Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 57-year old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas was eastbound on US 36 at Stewartsville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and an embankment.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMBC.com

High-impact crash Friday near 137th, Quivira rips vehicle's engine out

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas are investigating a high-impact crash near 137th Street and Quivira Road Friday afternoon involving an SUV and sedan. The force of the crash ripped out the engine from the sedan. It landed on a sidewalk near the wreck. Debris was strewn all around the crash site.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy