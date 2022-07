Despite fears of recession deeply impacting the advertising sector, one investment firm is taking the optimist’s view. On Friday, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded two ad agencies, Interpublic Group of Companies or IPG and the Omnicom Group, to overweight from equal weight. While acknowledging this may be a counterintuitive take, as many see advertising as the first sector hit, the analysts see solid business models at the agencies as well as strong cash flows, as well as the likely possibility of more share buybacks, which could boost the share price and make these companies a solid investment during a potential recessionary period. More...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO