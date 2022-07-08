Mask mandate may return if COVID numbers continue to spike

The bad news? A deadly tick-born illness is now spreading across the country. The good news? Experts say it's not time to panic--yet. Back in May, a Connecticut woman in her 90s was hospitalized with a strange variety of symptoms including: confusion, nausea, chest pain, chills, and fever. Then, two weeks later, on the 17th of May, she passed away. As it turns out, a blacklegged tick was responsible, a miniscule arachnid roughly the size of a sesame seed when it's full grown. It may be small, but it can be deadly or cause a lot of damage.

