ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mask mandate may return if COVID numbers continue to spike

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the county reaches 10 new daily admissions per 100,000 residents, it...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disease Control
deseret.com

Are omicron symptoms worse if you’ve never had COVID-19 before?

The omicron variant is sweeping the nation, making up over half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Will those who’ve never had COVID-19 experience the worst of its symptoms?. Why it matters: If you’ve somehow managed to dodge COVID-19 the past two years, it’s still possible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

CDC: 10-State Listeria Outbreak With Unknown Cause Leads to 1 Death

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
FLORIDA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

COVID-19 Vaccination: To Boost Or Not To Boost, Is That The Question?

“Vaccination is highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death.”. Jennifer Kriss, Ph, D Epidemiologist at Centers for Disease Control [2]. Health effects on the elderly have been emphasized during the pandemic; however, such health effects, especially mortality, tend to be higher for all causes, not just COVID. In this analysis, we focus on differences between COVID and non-COVID deaths, expressed as relative risk ratios of COVID mortality, where non-COVID deaths are defined as total death counts less COVID death counts. The pandemic may have also increased non-COVID deaths by virtue of treatment delays. [3]
PUBLIC HEALTH
105.5 The Fan

Deadly Tick-Born Illness Spreading In The U.S.: Is Idaho At Risk?

The bad news? A deadly tick-born illness is now spreading across the country. The good news? Experts say it's not time to panic--yet. Back in May, a Connecticut woman in her 90s was hospitalized with a strange variety of symptoms including: confusion, nausea, chest pain, chills, and fever. Then, two weeks later, on the 17th of May, she passed away. As it turns out, a blacklegged tick was responsible, a miniscule arachnid roughly the size of a sesame seed when it's full grown. It may be small, but it can be deadly or cause a lot of damage.
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Slow pace for youngest kids getting COVID vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 300,000 children under 5 have received COVID-19 shots in the two weeks since they became available, a slower pace than for older groups. But the White House says that was expected for the eligible U.S. population of about 18 million kids. The Centers for Disease...
KIDS
Boston Globe

One dead and 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak tied to Florida

There have been two reports in Massachusetts. One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized in a listeria outbreak, with most of the infected people having been in Florida about a month before they became sick, federal authorities said Thursday. A food source has not been identified as...
FLORIDA STATE
WebMD

COVID Subvariants Could Cause ‘Substantial’ Summer Cases

June 27, 2022 – As the coronavirus continues to evolve, Omicron subvariants such as BA.4 and BA.5 are expected to lead to many COVID-19 cases this summer. Researchers reported last week that the subvariants have mutated for better “immune escape,” or the ability to avoid antibodies from vaccination or previous infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Long COVID symptoms cost woman her job

Nearly one in five COVID patients will experience long-haul symptoms that can last months or even years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jericka Duncan spoke with a woman who says she lost her job because of long COVID and has struggled to get benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy