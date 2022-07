The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starters were announced on Friday for both the AL and NL. Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras was among them as he’s set to start behind the dish on July 19th at Dodger Stadium. By no surprise, Contreras was asked about his future with the Cubs amid tons of rumors ahead […] The post Willson Contreras drops truth bomb on Cubs future after All-Star selection appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO