Internet

Tech Bytes: Twitter CoTweets

By Avery Van Etten
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — Twitter is testing out a new feature to allow users to collaborate on tweets. It’s called CoTweet, and it lets you invite another account to co-author a tweet with you, essentially sharing ownership of a single message. Both names will appear on the tweet as co-authors.

Tesla confirmed it’s opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles in the U.S. this year. The company has already done so in much of Europe. Customers will still need to download the Tesla app to use the feature.

Netflix has introduced spacial audio for some of its original programming, including the latest season of “Stranger Things.” The feature is designed to deliver a more immersive sound, especially for customers using headphones. No special surround sound or home theater equipment will be required.

