Weekend Top 5

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs, will show “Fatherhood” (2021, PG-13, 109 minutes) at 7 p.m. July 8, 8 p.m. July 9, and at 3 p.m. July 10. Starring Kevin Hart, the story follows a father who has to raise his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife. Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.

ComedySportz Richmond will present “Improv Mixtape” at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at the CSz Richmond Theater, 8906-H West Broad Street. Each audience member gets to suggest a song for the playlist. The Improv DJ will then shuffle the playlist and four improvisers must use whatever song plays as inspiration. Tickets are $12. For details, call 266-9377 or visit cszrichmond.com.

The Richmond Showmasters Gun Show will be held at Richmond Raceway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Vendors at more than 800 tables will sell, buy or trade guns, swords, knives, decoys, hunting supplies, reloading supplies and components, ammo, books, militaria and more. Admission is $12; children ages 12-17 are $6 and children under 12 are admitted free with a supervising adult. For details, visit showmastersgunshows.com.

Dorey Park Farmers Market is celebrating its fifth year with a new evening concert series featuring local RVA bands. The Second Saturdays series will take place at the market every second Saturday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Harley Boone will perform July 9. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket. Food, beer and other drinks will be available for purchase (no outside alcohol is permitted). Admission is free. For details, visit doreyparkfarmersmarket.org or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/doreyparkfarmersmarket.