ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A child that went missing in the Town of Annsville has been located in good health. According to the Oneida County Sheriffs, a 911 call for a missing child came in around 2:10 p.m. on July 9. Police and fire agencies reported to a residence on Creek Road in the Town of Annsville and began a search of the residence and immediate property.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO