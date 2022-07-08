ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Soundtrack Of My Life: Keane’s Tom Chaplin

By Mark Beaumont
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My dad had this tape when I was a kid. The song resonated [with me] because it’s got a child-like quality to it lyrically. There’s a verse in it where he’s told he’s got to forget this person and he burns all the pictures of her apart from three, one he...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Sean Ono Lennon Celebrates Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday with Cover of The Beatles’ “Here, There And Everywhere”

Sean Ono Lennon shared an acoustic cover of The Beatles’ 1966 song “Here, There and Everywhere” on June 18 to wish Paul McCartney a happy 80th birthday. “A little birdy told me this was one of your fav Beatles tunes, so Happy Birthday,” wrote Lennon on Instagram. “Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect.” He added, “This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and starting again.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Chaplin
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Alex Kapranos
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jimmy Page Robert P
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘She’s an amazing singer, but I’ve worn sparklier dresses’: Mick Jagger gives shout-out to Adele at BST show

Mick Jagger paid tribute to Adele while performing with The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park in London on Sunday evening (3 July).The singer was in a talkative mood throughout the two-and-a-half hour show, revealing that it was the band’s fifth gig in Hyde Park, and 203rd in London.He noted how much was going on in London, including Pride and Wimbledon, adding: “I went to see Adele here last yesterday. She’s an amazing singer, but I’ve worn sparklier dresses.”The gig started with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August. He was 81. Jagger said: “We played...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy