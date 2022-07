Rather than developing vaccines for each new variant, some officials are pushing to follow the flu vaccine model, with annual vaccination. Just as “COVID-19” became a household term when it was designated as the name of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, terms like “Delta variant” and “omicron variant” have since become buzzwords, hearkening variations in the virus and new waves of infections.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO