This startup hopes to get us to net zero via its platform to construct wooden buildings

Founded in 2020 by Sonia Nigam and Amar Shah, two Northwestern alumni who met during their first college class, Change began as a platform that aimed to streamline the process for any group to build an online giving experience. The startup works with companies seeking to strengthen their brands and communicate their mission through charitable giving campaigns as well as nonprofits themselves, which use Change’s APIs to enable online donations without having to build the tech to do so from scratch.

CHARITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO