This startup hopes to get us to net zero via its platform to construct wooden buildings

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Meta0, a new multi-chain protocol for connecting metaverses, has announced three key appointments to its leadership team. The company previously announced its CEO, Jason Fung, a veteran gaming executive who most recently led TikTok’s gaming vertical. Joining him will be Inal Kardan, as Chief Technology Officer and co-founder; Ricardo Rodrigues, as Head of Global Partnerships; and David Daniels, as Head of Strategy. The diverse team comes to Meta0 with decades of combined leadership experience across Web3, gaming, entertainment, private equity and M&A. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005527/en/ meta0 announces a leadership team of senior gaming, entertainment, and legal executives. (Photo: Business Wire)
