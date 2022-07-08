ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Meta Platforms Is Investing Tons of Money in This Technology, and It Is Not the Metaverse

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and its investment push to improve its artificial intelligence technology. The main reason for this push is to create a discovery engine that can help against TikTok's competition. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 7, 2022.


10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Tiktok#Meta Platforms Inc#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy