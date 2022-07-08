ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Union, PA

Weather Visit: Mount Union Library

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Mount Union Library for their summertime program. At the program...

www.wearecentralpa.com

explore venango

ANF Reports Increased Bear Activity

ALLEGHENY NATIONAL FOREST, Pa. – Bears have been reported at numerous campsites across the Allegheny National Forest. Dispersed campsites along Forest Road 259 and Forest Road 160 have had increased bear activity, with bears entering campsites, taking food, and damaging property. Bears are always searching for food. They are...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Climate Change Could Be Shifting Pennsylvania’s Wildfire Conditions

Severe droughts and heat waves are leading to more wildfires across the country, sometimes during unusual times of year. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports on the possibility climate change is responsible for slight shifts in Pennsylvania. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/01/prescribed-fires-are-backed-by-science-but-shifts-in-climate-patterns-could-make-them-more-challenging/. (Original air-date: 7/10/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Mount Union, PA
WTAJ

Nursing graduates waiting to get to work say Pennsylvania is “holding us up”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- “What is the hold-up?” That’s the question many recent nursing graduates are asking in Pennsylvania. Recent nursing students say the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing is dragging its feet on issuing Temporary Practice Permits and authorizing testing and it’s preventing some nurses from starting their careers, in the midst of a nursing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#The Mount Union Library#The Wtaj Newsletter
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Vincent Hughes, Stephen Bloom

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Pennsylvania has a state budget, and about how Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney raised eyebrows with comments he made after two cops were injured by gunfire on the Fourth of July in the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. theater cancels premiere of Mastriano movie

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces $49 Million for Pennsylvania’s Airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Airports...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA

