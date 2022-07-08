ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlette, MI

Upper Thumb coaches react to the passing of 'Bubba' Armstrong

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
MHSAA referee Roy "Bubba" Armstrong has passed away. He was a fixture in the Thumb for over 40 years. Upper Thumb coaches react to his...

Huron County, MI
Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

